Tommy Tiernan to Star in Debut Musical Role In Mick Flannery's THE HOUSE MUST WIN

The first cast members for Mick Flannery's new musical The House Must Win have been revealed. Tommy Tiernan will make his musical-theatre debut in the role of Ray, while rising Belfast actor, Tabitha Smyth will play Grace, Ray's daughter. They will feature as part of a sterling ensemble cast of seven. Further cast details to be announced.

Speaking about the announcement, Flannery said “It's a great honour to have Tabby and Tommy on board for this project. I'm very much looking forward to working with these very talented people.”

Mick describes Ray, the role taken on by Tommy Tiernan “Ray is a man heartbroken, mostly by his own hand. He has built up a wall of moral debt in his efforts to control the world around him, both of which he will be forced to face.”

He goes on to describe Grace, played by Tabitha Smyth “Grace represents hope in this one-horse town. She is wise beyond her years, charming and full of wit. But she is put upon, especially by her father, Ray. There are secrets she must uncover — none more saddening than the truth about her mother's whereabouts.”

Speaking on her role as Grace Tabitha Smyth said: “It's been such a privilege being a part of this project from its development, and I feel incredibly honoured to be bringing Grace to life surrounded by such an incredible group of people on and off stage. Mick's writing is just next level and I cannot wait for audiences to finally see and hear this incredible piece of Irish theatre.”

The House Must Win is a gritty new musical drama set to sweep audiences into the emotional undertow of its story and song. Set on the western edge of Ireland in the 1970s, it follows two brothers living with the odds stacked against them. Each takes a different path in the hope of leading a “good” life, both striving to honour the woman who holds their hearts.

In a town of backroom poker games, secrets and bribes, broken families and broken hearts, its people must learn how to play the cards they've been dealt — and discover what it truly means when the house must win.

Based on Flannery's debut album Evening Train, the show arrives two decades after its initial release. Following various iterations and workshop developments, Mick has now written the script for the first time, bringing to life the songs from that debut album alongside ten new compositions to create The House Must Win.

Presented as a work-in-progress over three performances at this year's Galway International Arts Festival, the piece now moves toward its world premiere on 17 April 2026 at Pavilion Theatre, Dún Laoghaire, where it will run for three weeks only (16th April – 3rd May), before transferring to The Everyman, Cork, for a ten-night engagement in Mick's hometown from 6th to16th May).

Directed by Julie Kelleher, with Liam Robinson (Hadestown) as Music Supervisor and Ciarán Bagnall on Set & Lighting Design, the creative team has worked closely with Mick over the past three years, shaping the world he envisioned through this new script and its twenty-one songs.

