INFINITY Comes to Cork Arts Theatre in 2026

🎭 NEW! Ireland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ireland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Cork Arts Theatre will open its 50th anniversary year with Infinity, the first production in the venue’s new Re:Directing season. The 2026 programme showcases three contemporary plays directed by three Cork-born directors. Infinity, written by Canadian playwright Hannah Moscovitch and directed by Julie Kelleher, will run from 5th to 14th February.

Infinity is a witty, moving and intellectually rich drama that examines romantic relationships while posing deeper philosophical questions. At its heart is the story of three people trying to work out who they are independently, and who they are in relationship with others. Drawing on ideas from theoretical physics and music, Moscovitch’s script delves into how we understand time, love and human connection - delivering an experience that resonates both emotionally and intellectually.

Director Julie Kelleher says she knew instantly that Infinity was the right fit for this milestone season - “I read many plays over the course of the last few months in response to Fin’s invitation to direct a production for Cork Arts Theatre for this exciting new season… when I read Infinity, I didn’t have to think too hard about it – it was instantly a play I connected with: it is filled with music, it’s smart without being excessively clever and its key question is about whether love is real – sold!”

Cork-born, Julie is a theatre director and producer with a BA and MA in Drama & Theatre Studies from UCC. Her directing work includes productions with Landmark Productions, BrokenCrow, Cork Midsummer Festival and The Everyman, where she served as Artistic Director from 2014–2020. She has directed a wide range of contemporary work and world premieres, produced major new Irish writing, and served as Artistic Director/CEO of Mermaid Arts Centre from 2020–2024.

Speaking on Infinity, Julie continues: “I had seen and read other plays by Hannah Moscovitch before, and knew her to be a writer who could deal with great intellectual complexity, who knows how to truly work within the form of theatre, and who could, crucially for me, move the reader/viewer.

We’ve assembled a brilliant cast and creative team, and together we’ll engage with these questions as a company, and work towards offering audiences an enlightening and entertaining night of contemporary international drama, homemade at Cork Arts Theatre!”

As part of the Re:Directing series, Infinity features design by multi award-winning set and lighting designer Aedin Cosgrove and acclaimed costume designer Valentina Gambardella, who will work across all three productions in the season—each with a distinctive design and an emphasis on repurposing materials. A different sound designer, or composer, is attached to each production to create diverse soundscapes. Fiona Sheil is the Composer and Sound Designer for Infinity.

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Love Theater in Ireland? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More