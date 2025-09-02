First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards; HAMILTON Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Ireland & beyond.
The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Ireland Standings
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Cameorn Menzies + Gillian Lennox
- FOLLIES
- Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast
92%
Katie Davenport
- THE PILLOWMAN
- Gate Theatre, Dublin
8%
Lara Campbell
- POOR
- Gate Theatre, Dublin
0
Ti Green
- KING LEAR
- Gate Theatre, Dublin
0Best Direction Of A Play
Róisín McBrinn
- POOR
- Gate Theatre, Dublin
67%
Lyndsey Turner
- THE PILLOWMAN
- Gate Theatre, Dublin
27%
Mary-Elaine Tynan
- THE LIFE AND TIMES OF PADDY ARMSTRONG
- Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin
7%Best Ensemble FOLLIES
- Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast
92%THE PILLOWMAN
- Gate Theatre, Dublin
8%POOR
- Gate Theatre, Dublin
0Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jake Wiltshire
- FOLLIES
- Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast
70%
Sinéad McKenna
- THE PILLOWMAN
- Gate Theatre, Dublin
15%
Michael Finneran
- THE LIFE AND TIMES OF PADDY ARMSTRONG
- Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin
5%
Paul Keogan
- POOR
- Gate Theatre, Dublin
5%
Suzie Cummins
- LOVESONG
- Gate Theatre, Dublin
5%Best New Play Or Musical THE LIFE AND TIMES OF PADDY ARMSTRONG
- Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin
82%POOR
- Gate Theatre, Dublin
18%Best Performer In A Musical
Alasdair Harvey
- FOLLIES
- Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast
43%
Annette McLaughlin
- FOLLIES
- Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast
29%
Anna-Jane Casey
- FOLLIES
- Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast
19%
Mark Dugdale
- FOLLIES
- Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast
10%Best Performer In A Play
Claire O’Leary
- THE BORROWERS
- Gate Theatre, Dublin
42%
Fra Fee
- THE PILLOWMAN
- Gate Theatre, Dublin
37%
Aisling O’Mara
- POOR
- Gate Theatre, Dublin
21%Best Play THE PILLOWMAN
- Gate Theatre, Dublin
68%KING LEAR
- Gate Theatre, Dublin
23%LOVESONG
- Gate Theatre, Dublin
9%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Niall McKeever
- FOLLIES
- Northern Ireland Opera
81%
Francis O’Connor
- LOVESONG
- Gate Theatre, Dublin
15%
Aedín Cosgrove
- POOR
- Gate Theatre, Dublin
4%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Andy Graham
- FOLLIES
- Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast
54%
Sinéad Diskin
- POOR
- Gate Theatre, Dublin
46%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Rachel Stanley
- FOLLIES
- Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast
89%
Jacqueline Dankworth
- FOLLIES
- Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast
4%
Lesley Garrett
- FOLLIES
- Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast
4%
Pippa Winslow
- FOLLIES
- Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast
4%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Hilda Fay
- POOR
- Gate Theatre, Dublin
75%
Aidan Kelly
- POOR
- Gate Theatre, Dublin
25%Favorite Local Theatre
Gate Theatre, Dublin
50%
Viking Theatre, Clontarf, Dublin 3, Ireland
50%
