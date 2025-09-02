 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards; HAMILTON Leads Best Musical!

Voting continues through December 31, 2025.

By: Nov. 30, -0001
Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards
First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards; HAMILTON Leads Best Musical! Image
The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

Vote Now

2025 BroadwayWorld Ireland Standings

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Cameorn Menzies + Gillian Lennox - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 92%

Katie Davenport - THE PILLOWMAN - Gate Theatre, Dublin 8%

Lara Campbell - POOR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 0

Ti Green - KING LEAR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 0

Best Direction Of A Play
Róisín McBrinn - POOR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 67%

Lyndsey Turner - THE PILLOWMAN - Gate Theatre, Dublin 27%

Mary-Elaine Tynan - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF PADDY ARMSTRONG - Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin 7%

Best Ensemble
FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 92%

THE PILLOWMAN - Gate Theatre, Dublin 8%

POOR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 0

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jake Wiltshire - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 70%

Sinéad McKenna - THE PILLOWMAN - Gate Theatre, Dublin 15%

Michael Finneran - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF PADDY ARMSTRONG - Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin 5%

Paul Keogan - POOR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 5%

Suzie Cummins - LOVESONG - Gate Theatre, Dublin 5%

Best New Play Or Musical
THE LIFE AND TIMES OF PADDY ARMSTRONG - Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin 82%

POOR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 18%

Best Performer In A Musical
Alasdair Harvey - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 43%

Annette McLaughlin - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 29%

Anna-Jane Casey - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 19%

Mark Dugdale - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 10%

Best Performer In A Play
Claire O’Leary - THE BORROWERS - Gate Theatre, Dublin 42%

Fra Fee - THE PILLOWMAN - Gate Theatre, Dublin 37%

Aisling O’Mara - POOR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 21%

Best Play
THE PILLOWMAN - Gate Theatre, Dublin 68%

KING LEAR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 23%

LOVESONG - Gate Theatre, Dublin 9%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Niall McKeever - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera 81%

Francis O’Connor - LOVESONG - Gate Theatre, Dublin 15%

Aedín Cosgrove - POOR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 4%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Andy Graham - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 54%

Sinéad Diskin - POOR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 46%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Rachel Stanley - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 89%

Jacqueline Dankworth - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 4%

Lesley Garrett - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 4%

Pippa Winslow - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 4%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Hilda Fay - POOR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 75%

Aidan Kelly - POOR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 25%

Favorite Local Theatre
Gate Theatre, Dublin 50%

Viking Theatre, Clontarf, Dublin 3, Ireland 50%

Wrong region? Click here.

Love Theater in Ireland? Join The Community!

Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age.

Learn More

Don't Miss a Ireland News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...


Videos