First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards; HAMILTON Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

🎭 NEW! Ireland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ireland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Ireland Standings

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Cameorn Menzies + Gillian Lennox - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 92%

THE PILLOWMAN

8%

Katie Davenport -- Gate Theatre, Dublin

POOR

0

Lara Campbell -- Gate Theatre, Dublin

KING LEAR

0

Ti Green -- Gate Theatre, Dublin

POOR

67%

Róisín McBrinn -- Gate Theatre, Dublin

THE PILLOWMAN

27%

Lyndsey Turner -- Gate Theatre, Dublin

THE LIFE AND TIMES OF PADDY ARMSTRONG

7%

Mary-Elaine Tynan -- Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin

FOLLIES

92%

- Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast

THE PILLOWMAN

8%

- Gate Theatre, Dublin

POOR

0

- Gate Theatre, Dublin

FOLLIES

70%

Jake Wiltshire -- Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast

THE PILLOWMAN

15%

Sinéad McKenna -- Gate Theatre, Dublin

THE LIFE AND TIMES OF PADDY ARMSTRONG

5%

Michael Finneran -- Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin

POOR

5%

Paul Keogan -- Gate Theatre, Dublin

LOVESONG

5%

Suzie Cummins -- Gate Theatre, Dublin

THE LIFE AND TIMES OF PADDY ARMSTRONG

82%

- Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin

POOR

18%

- Gate Theatre, Dublin

FOLLIES

43%

Alasdair Harvey -- Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast

FOLLIES

29%

Annette McLaughlin -- Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast

FOLLIES

19%

Anna-Jane Casey -- Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast

FOLLIES

10%

Mark Dugdale -- Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast

THE BORROWERS

42%

Claire O’Leary -- Gate Theatre, Dublin

THE PILLOWMAN

37%

Fra Fee -- Gate Theatre, Dublin

POOR

21%

Aisling O’Mara -- Gate Theatre, Dublin

THE PILLOWMAN

68%

- Gate Theatre, Dublin

KING LEAR

23%

- Gate Theatre, Dublin

LOVESONG

9%

- Gate Theatre, Dublin

FOLLIES

81%

Niall McKeever -- Northern Ireland Opera

LOVESONG

15%

Francis O’Connor -- Gate Theatre, Dublin

POOR

4%

Aedín Cosgrove -- Gate Theatre, Dublin

FOLLIES

54%

Andy Graham -- Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast

POOR

46%

Sinéad Diskin -- Gate Theatre, Dublin

FOLLIES

89%

Rachel Stanley -- Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast

FOLLIES

4%

Jacqueline Dankworth -- Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast

FOLLIES

4%

Lesley Garrett -- Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast

FOLLIES

4%

Pippa Winslow -- Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast

POOR

75%

Hilda Fay -- Gate Theatre, Dublin

POOR

25%

Aidan Kelly -- Gate Theatre, Dublin

50%

Gate Theatre, Dublin

50%

Viking Theatre, Clontarf, Dublin 3, Ireland

Wrong region? Click here. Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Love Theater in Ireland? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More