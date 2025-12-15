Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards; POOR Leads Best Ensemble!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Ireland Standings

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lara Campbell - POOR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 55%



Cameorn Menzies + Gillian Lennox - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 31%



Katie Davenport - THE PILLOWMAN - Gate Theatre, Dublin 8%



Ti Green - KING LEAR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 7%



Best Direction Of A Play

Róisín McBrinn - POOR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 55%



Mary-Elaine Tynan - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF PADDY ARMSTRONG - Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin 36%



Lyndsey Turner - THE PILLOWMAN - Gate Theatre, Dublin 9%



Best Ensemble

POOR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 57%



FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 36%



THE PILLOWMAN - Gate Theatre, Dublin 8%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Paul Keogan - POOR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 45%



Michael Finneran - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF PADDY ARMSTRONG - Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin 25%



Jake Wiltshire - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 21%



Suzie Cummins - LOVESONG - Gate Theatre, Dublin 5%



Sinéad McKenna - THE PILLOWMAN - Gate Theatre, Dublin 3%



Best New Play Or Musical

POOR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 58%



THE LIFE AND TIMES OF PADDY ARMSTRONG - Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin 42%



Best Performer In A Musical

Annette McLaughlin - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 34%



Anna-Jane Casey - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 30%



Alasdair Harvey - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 20%



Mark Dugdale - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 15%



Best Performer In A Play

Aisling O’Mara - POOR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 73%



Fra Fee - THE PILLOWMAN - Gate Theatre, Dublin 14%



Claire O’Leary - THE BORROWERS - Gate Theatre, Dublin 13%



Best Play

THE PILLOWMAN - Gate Theatre, Dublin 39%



LOVESONG - Gate Theatre, Dublin 33%



KING LEAR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 28%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Aedín Cosgrove - POOR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 54%



Niall McKeever - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera 32%



Francis O’Connor - LOVESONG - Gate Theatre, Dublin 14%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sinéad Diskin - POOR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 71%



Andy Graham - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 29%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Rachel Stanley - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 29%



Lesley Garrett - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 24%



Jacqueline Dankworth - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 23%



Pippa Winslow - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 23%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Hilda Fay - POOR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 73%



Aidan Kelly - POOR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 27%



Favorite Local Theatre

Gate Theatre, Dublin 67%



Viking Theatre, Clontarf, Dublin 3, Ireland 33%



