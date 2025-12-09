30TH FESTIVAL OF YOUTH ORCHESTRAS Comes to the National Concert Hall, Dublin

The programme features Symphonic Dances from West Side Story, Symphonic Suite from The Fellowship of the Ring, and more.
The Irish Association of Youth Orchestras will present the 30th Festival of Youth Orchestras, taking place on Saturday, 7 February 2026 at the National Concert Hall, Dublin. Marking three decades of celebrating Ireland's vibrant youth-orchestra community, and their talented members, with a great variety of music played by young people for young people.
This landmark festival will showcase hundreds of young musicians from across the country in two uplifting concerts at 1pm and 7.30pm. The programme features Symphonic Dances from West Side Story, Symphonic Suite from The Fellowship of the Ring, selections from Man of Steel by Hans Zimmer, traditional Irish music, original compositions from Irish composers such as Martin Power, Katharina Baker, Vincent Kennedy and much more.
1pm:
7.30pm:
