Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Welcomes New Members to the Board of Trustees

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre and Charitable Trust have announced the appointment of three new members to its Board of Trustees: Bridget Tatham, Kiri Grant, and Dr Ranjit Khutan.

Each brings a wealth of experience and passion for the arts that will strengthen the organisation's mission to make theatre accessible to all and support creative communities across the region.

Bridget Tatham is an award-winning lawyer, leading Browne Jacobson LLP's Birmingham Insurance Casualty team advising private and public sector clients on risk, regulation and claims. Bridget is passionate about opening access to opportunity for all and co-chairs the firm's DEI Committee.

Bridget chairs the board of trustees at the African Caribbean Community Initiative, a mental health charity supporting marginalised communities in Wolverhampton and the Black Country, which has developed a flourishing partnership with The Grand Theatre. Bridget also Chairs the Advisory Board for Black Inclusion Week, which is a national and international event which takes place in May of each year.

She became the President of the Forum of Insurance Lawyers in November 2025.

Kiri Grant joins the board after working extensively with Wolverhampton Grand Theatre in her role of Head of Partnerships at The National Theatre, London.

Kiri has extensive experience in audience development and youth engagement, with a strong focus on building meaningful connections between Arts Organisations and diverse communities. She has led initiatives that expand audience reach, foster participation, and create inclusive programs designed to inspire and empower young people, the most recent being the National Theatre's Speak Up Programme.

Dr Ranjit Khutan is an independent Education, Research and Management Consultant specialising in the Higher Education and Public Health sectors.

For the past 25 years, Ranjit has worked in senior academic roles overseeing public health teaching, research, and international partnerships. Ranjit is also an award-winning playwright, screenwriter, and author, with works featured across stage, television, and film.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bridget, Kiri and Ranjit as trustees,” said Duncan Jones, Chair of the Board. “Their diverse expertise and shared dedication to our values will play a vital role as we expand our outreach and creative programming in the coming years.”

As new trustees, they will contribute to strategic planning, community engagement, and fundraising efforts, helping the trust continue to thrive as a cornerstone of the local cultural landscape.”

