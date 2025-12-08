 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards; Gate Theatre, Dublin Leads Favorite Theatre!

Voting continues through December 31, 2025.

By: Dec. 08, 2025
Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards
Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards; Gate Theatre, Dublin Leads Favorite Theatre! Image
The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

Vote Now

2025 BroadwayWorld Ireland Standings

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Lara Campbell - POOR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 77%

Cameorn Menzies + Gillian Lennox - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 18%

Katie Davenport - THE PILLOWMAN - Gate Theatre, Dublin 2%

Ti Green - KING LEAR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 2%

Best Direction Of A Play
Róisín McBrinn - POOR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 89%

Mary-Elaine Tynan - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF PADDY ARMSTRONG - Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin 8%

Lyndsey Turner - THE PILLOWMAN - Gate Theatre, Dublin 3%

Best Ensemble
POOR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 76%

FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 19%

THE PILLOWMAN - Gate Theatre, Dublin 4%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Paul Keogan - POOR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 78%

Jake Wiltshire - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 13%

Michael Finneran - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF PADDY ARMSTRONG - Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin 5%

Sinéad McKenna - THE PILLOWMAN - Gate Theatre, Dublin 4%

Suzie Cummins - LOVESONG - Gate Theatre, Dublin 1%

Best New Play Or Musical
POOR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 88%

THE LIFE AND TIMES OF PADDY ARMSTRONG - Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin 12%

Best Performer In A Musical
Anna-Jane Casey - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 32%

Annette McLaughlin - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 32%

Alasdair Harvey - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 19%

Mark Dugdale - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 17%

Best Performer In A Play
Aisling O’Mara - POOR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 87%

Fra Fee - THE PILLOWMAN - Gate Theatre, Dublin 7%

Claire O’Leary - THE BORROWERS - Gate Theatre, Dublin 6%

Best Play
THE PILLOWMAN - Gate Theatre, Dublin 46%

KING LEAR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 29%

LOVESONG - Gate Theatre, Dublin 25%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Aedín Cosgrove - POOR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 77%

Niall McKeever - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera 18%

Francis O’Connor - LOVESONG - Gate Theatre, Dublin 5%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sinéad Diskin - POOR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 87%

Andy Graham - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 13%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Rachel Stanley - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 33%

Pippa Winslow - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 27%

Jacqueline Dankworth - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 22%

Lesley Garrett - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 17%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Hilda Fay - POOR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 74%

Aidan Kelly - POOR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 26%

Favorite Local Theatre
Gate Theatre, Dublin 88%

Viking Theatre, Clontarf, Dublin 3, Ireland 12%

Wrong region? Click here.

Love Theater in Ireland? Join The Community!

Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age.

Learn More

Don't Miss a Ireland News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...


Videos