THE OUTSIDERS, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, And More Announced for Broadway In Louisville 2025-2026 Season

PNC Broadway in Louisville has announced its 2025-2026 Season which boasts five Louisville premieres including the 2024 Tony Award-winning Best Musical THE OUTSIDERS.

Also new to Louisville will be 2023 Tony Award-winning Best Musical KIMBERLY AKIMBO and MJ, the multiple Tony Award-winning musical centered around the making of Michael Jackson's 1992 Dangerous World Tour. In WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, the critically acclaimed bestselling novel comes to “thrilling, dazzling” life on stage and is joined next season by Louisville's 5th premiere, THE GREAT GATSBY, the Tony Award-winning new musical about an unforgettable journey of love, wealth and tragedy based on the novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald.

Returning to Louisville is Disney's 30th Anniversary production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, the breathtaking musical filled with the romance and grandeur audiences know and love. Also returning to Louisville will be HAMILTON and back by popular demand, Broadway's outrageous musical comedy, THE BOOK OF MORMON. And for a strictly limited engagement, RIVERDANCE 30 – The New Generation will return to the Kentucky Center stage as a season special.

“This is one of the biggest, most current seasons we've ever had. It's quite a feather in Louisville's cap to have the first national tour of the 2024 Tony Award-winning Best Musical, and the 2023 Tony Award-winning Best Musical. Couple that with three returning blockbusters and of course we're thrilled for new audiences to experience the 30th anniversary tour of Disney's Beauty and the Beast.”

Season tickets for the 2025-2026 PNC Broadway in Louisville Season are now available for RENEWING SUBSCRIBERS ONLY. New season tickets will be available for the general public beginning April 2. A waitlist is available at www.BroadwayInLouisville.com.

PNC Broadway in Louisville shows typically run for one week at The Kentucky Center. Performance options are Tuesday through Friday evenings at 7 pm, Saturdays at 2:00 & 7:30 pm and Sundays at 1:00 & 6:30 pm. (All times are subject to change). An audio-described performance for the visually impaired is available on Saturday matinees and closed captioning is available Saturday evenings. Anyone requiring this service or accommodations for people with disabilities should request so when purchasing season tickets.

Group reservations are currently being accepted for all shows. For more information visit louisville.broadway.com/groups or by emailing the Group Sales Manager, Peggy Hughes, at Peggy.Hughes@BroadwayAcrossAmerica.com.

Tickets for individual shows are not available at this time and typically go on sale to the general public 4-6 weeks prior to the opening of the show. For priority offers, updates, and news, join the EClub at BroadwayinLouisville.com.

2025-2026 Season

MJ

September 9-14, 2025

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson's unique and unparalleled artistry comes to Louisville in MJ, the multiple Tony Award-winning musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Created by Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. It's thrilling sold out crowds on Broadway, in cities across North America, London's West End, and Hamburg, Germany…and now MJ is startin' somethin' in Louisville as it makes its premiere at the Kentucky Center in September of 2025.

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS

October 14-19, 2025

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO

December 2-7, 2025

A new musical about growing up and growing old (in no particular order), KIMBERLY AKIMBO is the winner of 5 Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL. It features Tony Award-winning book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire (Shrek), a Tony Award-winning score by Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home), choreography by Danny Mefford (Dear Evan Hansen) and direction by Tony-nominated director Jessica Stone (Water for Elephants).

Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. In this “howlingly funny heartbreaker of a show” (The New Yorker), Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush … and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

THE GREAT GATSBY

February 10-15, 2026

Based on the classic American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, the Tony Award®-winning new musical is an unforgettable journey of love, wealth and tragedy that brings the Roaring Twenties to life on stage.

Directed by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), this story of extravagance and longing features choreography by Dominique Kelley (So You Think You Can Dance), a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones) and a jazz- and pop-influenced original score by Jason Howland (Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square).

Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

March 10-15, 2026

Be Our Guest at Disney’s 30th Anniversary production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, the breathtaking musical filled with the romance and grandeur audiences know and love.

This enchanting and timeless tale has been brought to life like never before, with spectacular new sets and dazzling costumes. The show boasts the Oscar®-winning and Tony Award®-nominated score, including the classic songs “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

Reuniting to create this new production are members of the original Tony Award®-winning artistic team, including composer Alan Menken, lyricist Tim Rice, book writer Linda Woolverton, with direction and choreography by Matt West, scenic design by Stanley A. Meyer, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward and lighting design by Natasha Katz.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is the beloved musical that will fill your heart with joy and Disney magic.

THE BOOK OF MORMON

May 5-10, 2026

This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language.

HAMILTON

June 30 – July 12, 2026

A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation.

HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy®, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

THE OUTSIDERS

August 18-23, 2026

The winner of four 2024 Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, is THE OUTSIDERS.

Adapted from S.E. HINTON’s seminal novel and Francis Ford Coppola’siconic film, this thrilling new musical features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration, and arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman &JEFF KUPERMAN, and direction by Tony Award® winner Danya Taymor. Entertainment Weekly says, "It has the power to inspire an entire generation."

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of ‘outsiders’ battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. THE OUTSIDERS navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, THE OUTSIDERS is a story of friendship, family, belonging…and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”

SEASON SPECIAL DESCRIPTION

RIVERDANCE 30 – The New Generation

March 24-26, 2026

Since RIVERDANCE first emerged onto the world stage, its fusion of Irish and international dance and music has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. The Grammy award-winning music and the infectious energy of its mesmerising choreography and breathtaking performances has left audiences in awe and established RIVERDANCE as a global cultural sensation.

To celebrate this incredible 30th year milestone, RIVERDANCE will embark on a special anniversary tour, bringing its magic to audiences around the world. This spectacular production rejuvenates the much-loved original show with new innovative choreography and costumes and state of the art lighting, projection and motion graphics. And for the first time RIVERDANCE welcomes “The New Generation” of performers, all of whom were not born when show began 30 years ago.

