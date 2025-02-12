THE JOKERS OF MAGIC World Premiere is Coming to the Waldron Auditorium,

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Introducing The Jokers of Magic â€“ an irreverent, laugh-your-butt-off night of comedy & magic! Armed with credits from Americaâ€™s Got Talent, Penn & Tellers Fool Us, and many more, these four magicians will blow your mind and swindle their way into your heart in a no-holds-barred evening of tricks, lies and laughs. Coming to Bloomington March 7 and 8 at the Waldron Auditorium, Constellation will be offering a Family-Friendly matinee on March 7, along with two adult-only evening performances. Learn more about the show and each artist below!

The Jokers of Magic is directed and co-created by Constellationâ€™s Artistic Director, Chad Rabinovitz! Chad is no stranger to the magic world â€“ he has created and directed magic acts with some of the worldâ€™s most renowned magicians, including Simon Coronel (World Champion of Magic), Shoot Ogawa (World Champion of Magic), Max Major (AGT), and directed the National Tour of Penn & Tellerâ€™s Foolers. He is excited to be working with Nick Diffatte, Eric Dittleman, Matt Donnelly, and Michael Mills on The Jokers of Magic.

Constellation is thrilled to bring Nick Diffatte, who is currently starring in Cirque du Soleilâ€™s Mad Apple at the New York New York Hotel and Casino, to Bloomington for one week only! His hilarious comedy and mind-blowing magic have led to regular appearances on The Late Late Show with James Corden and performances at almost every hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.

Eric Dittleman, often known as Dittleman, combines mind reading with stand-up and improv comedy. In 2012, he appeared on Season 7 of Americaâ€™s Got Talent, becoming a top 10 finalist and a Judgeâ€™s favorite! Since then, he has appeared on Ellen, Live with Kelly and Ryan, and Penn & Tellers Fool Us, making his Broadway debut with The Illusionists in 2018.

Matt Donnelly, also known as The Mind Noodler, has toured with Piff The Magic Dragon and his own show, Mind Noodling across North America, at prestigious magic venues in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Nashville.Â

Michael Mills has appeared recently at the Chicago Magic Lounge in Chicago, Carnival of Illusion in Phoenix, and his one man show Fool Me Once tours nationally. While performing magic was his first passion, Michael is best known for his remarkable journey as the founder and CEO of Mills Entertainment. Last year Mills partnered with legendary magicians Penn & Teller to produce a nationwide tour of Penn & Teller present The Foolers.

Constellation will be presenting three performances of The Jokers of Magic, including a Family-Friendly matinee on Saturday, March 8 at 2:00pm. Performances on Friday, March 7 and Saturday, March 8 at 7:30pm are more irreverent and recommended for adults only. The Jokers of Magic is a special event with limited availability, so Constellation recommends booking tickets in advance!

