The Music of Neil Diamond, ABBA and More is Coming to Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael

Feinstein's has revealed their lineup for January! Feinstein’s 2026 lineup of shows starts out in a ‘rush’. The Rush Experience on January 8 features a powerhouse trio authentically recreating Rush’s greatest hits and deep cuts. Experience the energy, precision and legacy of Rush.

Don Farrell returns in January with great shows including Sweet Caroline: The Life and Music of Neil Diamond on January 9and on January 23 he says Thank You for The Music with an ABBA party. Ferrell joins four of Indy’s best theatre vocalists to salute the Swedish pop supergroup.

On January 10, Joe Wray and his One Man Band takes over the stage. A fantastic guitarist out of Milwaukee, Wray is known for blending R&B, folk and rock with acoustic guitar and looping technology.

Don’t forget Feinstein’s recurring shows. Dueling Pianos offers high energy fun, a chance to choose the music and sing along as Brittany Brumfield and her guest dueling pianist turn a musical request show into a hilarious, unpredictable party on January 17. Drag Me to Brunch on January 18 is like no other. High heels and sequins combine with a delicious brunch menu and signature cocktails to create an atmosphere that sparkles brighter than your mimosa. Get ready for comedy, glam and lots of surprises with this drag show.

Prepare to be amazed on January 31 with The Magic of David Ranalli. This extraordinary magician will blow you away with mind-bending illusions and carefully crafted tricks. You’ll be on the edge of your seat from start to finish.

Ready for some laughs? Now That’s Funny returns January 22 with host Susana Rodriguez, feature Michael Meyers and headliner Kristen Toomey. A great night of laughs, drinks, stories and more laughs.

The music wraps up at Feinstein’s on January 30 with Bashiri Asad, The Everyday Soul Singer. Get to know the man who has come to define his sound as “IndySoul”. The influences of Stevie Wonder, Sam Cooke and Luther Vandross echo in his performances.

