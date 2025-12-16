 tracker
Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael to Present SESSIONS: A Culinary Playlist

The dinner will be crafted by Chef Cody Riggs and will be paired with selected wines from Feinstein's in-house Sommelier, Jackie Null.

Dec. 16, 2025
Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is presenting the opportunity to partake in a 5-course dinner titled SESSIONS: A Culinary Playlist. This is an inspired multi-course dinner where flavor and creativity play in perfect harmony.

On January 15, starting at 6 pm and ending at 9, you can enjoy this thoughtfully curated dining experience where each dish celebrates creativity and flavor. Designed to inspire and delight, the menu combines unexpected ingredients, innovative techniques, and artful presentation to create a harmonious culinary journey. Every course is a note in a flavorful composition, inviting guests to savor each bite as part of an unforgettable experience.

The dinner will be crafted by Chef Cody Riggs and will be paired with selected wines from Feinstein's in-house Sommelier, Jackie Null. Riggs is a creative, local-focused chef known for elevated dining experiences and private events near Indianapolis, emphasizing fresh ingredients in Southern/classic dishes and praised for inventive menus featuring local meats and farm-to-table flair. 

You'll enjoy dishes such as carpaccio and evvoo, rice pillows and scallops, caviar and bison pot roast. And the decadent dessert course will amaze you. 



