Craig A Meyer And The Rocket Band to Perform at Feinstein's In Carmel

Get ready to be transported back in time to the glory days of rock with the unforgettable tribute performance this December 31 with REMEMBER WHEN ROCK WAS YOUNG - THE ELTON JOHN EXPERIENCE. Two performances help you ring in the New Year your way.

This New Year's Eve show promises an evening filled with timeless hits and electrifying performances. You'll be on your feet, singing along to classics that made Elton John the global megastar that he is today.

Craig A. Meyer and the ROCKET BAND recreates Elton John's signature sound and style, bringing his music to life on stage.

Gather your friends and family and join the folks at Feinstein's for a night of nostalgia and pure rock 'n' roll. Don't miss out on this incredible event that will leave you feeling like you're back in the heyday of rock.

Meyer is considered to be the best Elton John tribute artist around. He has traversed all four corners of the entertainment industry, making strong impressions in theatre, film, television and music. On Broadway, Meyer created the role of Clinton Badger in MGM's classic Meet Me in St Louis and toured nationally in Catsas Skimbleshanks.

Meyer worked with Alan Menken on Disney's Aladdin and with Tim Rice and Elton John on The Lion King. Other television and film appearances include guest starring roles on "Necessary Roughness," "Will & Grace," "Good Morning Miami," "Family Law," "General Hospital," and "Fernwood 2Nite."

Meyer's film credits include Leatherheads with George Clooney and Renee Zellweger, Joyful Noisewith Dolly Parton and Queen Latifah, and Identity Thief with Jason Bateman and Melissa McCarthy.

Meyer has headlined for Princess Cruises, Royal Caribbean Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises and Regent Cruises around the world. He has also toured internationally and recorded with music legends Barry Manilow and Frankie Valli.

Originally from Carmel, IN, Meyer is always welcomed back with open arms and excitement at sharing his unbelievable talent.

Two shows are available to help you ring in the new year. For the first, doors open at 5:30 pm for a 7:30 pm show. Take in the show and get back home to watch the ball drop on your TV. Doors then open at 9:45 for a 10:45 pm show. The show takes you right up to midnight when you can enjoy a complimentary champagne toast to celebrate 2026!