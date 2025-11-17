Jim Reilly Returns As Executive Director of Actors Theatre Of Indiana

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Actors Theatre of Indiana has announced the return of Jim Reilly as Executive Director. Reilly previously held this position from 2012 to 2023, bringing more than a decade of institutional knowledge and nonprofit leadership experience back to the organization.

A long-time patron and supporter, Reilly first joined ATI in 2011 as a consultant before moving into the Executive Director role. Known for his strong business leadership, he leveraged an extensive career in finance, real estate, and nonprofit management to enhance ATI's financial stability, expand community partnerships, and guide the company through the post-COVID recovery.

“I don't act, I don't sing, I don't dance, but I can run a business,” he shared in an interview with CURRENT when he first accepted the role.

Before ATI, Reilly served as Regional Controller at The Rouse Company, Director of Financial Support at Simon Property Group, and Executive Director of the Indianapolis City Market Corporation, later founding The Reilly Group to support nonprofit organizational strategy.

ATI extends its sincere gratitude to Brian Frost for his leadership during the past two years. His tenure was marked by increased ticket sales, the successful launch of ATI's Gala with substantial net proceeds and significant growth in patron support. The Ovation Society also launched during his time with the organization, further supporting donor engagement. ATI appreciates his contributions and the strong foundation he helped reinforce.

As ATI welcomes Reilly back into the role, the organization remains focused on delivering excellence on stage, deepening community partnerships and advancing its mission to bring high-quality professional theatre to Central Indiana.