Feinstein’s in Carmel Will Present REMEMBER WHEN ROCK WAS YOUNG on New Year’s Eve

Feinstein’s in Carmel will present Remember When Rock Was Young – The Elton John Experience on Tuesday, December 31. The New Year’s Eve event will feature Craig A. Meyer and The Rocket Band in two separate performances to close out 2025.

Meyer will perform selections associated with Elton John, joined by The Rocket Band in a program that recreates the artist’s Signature Sound and musical catalogue. Formerly seen on Broadway and in national tours, Meyer has appeared in theatre, television, and film, including Meet Me in St. Louis, Cats, and numerous screen projects.

Two show times are available: the first at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m., and a late performance at 10:45 p.m. with doors at 9:45 p.m., which will include a midnight champagne toast.

Ticket Information

Tickets may be purchased at feinsteinshc.com/events or by calling The Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947.