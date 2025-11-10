Brooks Sullivan, Ryan Ahlwardt, And More Headline Feinstein’s At Hotel Carmichael Holiday Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael is ushering in the holidays with a packed lineup of laughter, live music, and seasonal cheer. From Chicago comedians Brooks Sullivan, Susana Rodriguez, and Kadeem Fuller to Straight No Chaser alumnus Ryan Ahlwardt, the venue’s November and December programming features top regional and national talent in an intimate cabaret setting.

This week begins with NOW THAT IS FUNNY on Thursday, November 13, hosted by Susana Rodriguez, whose comedy draws from her Mexican-American heritage and strict church upbringing. Headliner Brooks Sullivan brings his signature offbeat storytelling, joined by Chicago favorite Kadeem Fuller.

On Friday, November 14, Emmy-nominated host and Straight No Chaser alum Ryan Ahlwardt takes the stage with INDY NIGHTS with Ryan Ahlwardt & Friends, an evening of songs, stories, and humor celebrating Hoosier roots and heartfelt connection.

Doors open at 5:30 PM for dinner and drinks, with shows starting at 7:30 PM. Tickets are available at FeinsteinsHC.com/events.

Holiday Season Highlights

Feinstein’s will keep the festivities going with a full lineup of concerts and special events throughout the holidays:

Nov 13: NOW THAT IS FUNNY – Comedy Night hosted by Susana Rodriguez with Tyler Fowler and headliner Paul Farahvar.

Nov 14: INDY NIGHTS with Ryan Ahlwardt & Friends.

Nov 15 & Dec 20: Dueling Pianos – Audience-requested hits and a holiday edition in December.

Nov 16 & Dec 21: DRAG ME TO BRUNCH hosted by Pat Yo’ Weave – Holiday edition in December.

Nov 20: THANK YOU FOR THE MUSIC! An ABBA Party.

Nov 21 & Dec 27: THE MAGIC OF DAVID RANALLI.

Nov 22: Zachariah Smith – Singer-songwriter and entertainer with powerhouse vocals.

Nov 29: Tim Wright & Steel Petals.

Dec 5: INDY NIGHTS Holiday Edition with Ryan Ahlwardt and XNC (Straight No Chaser alumni).

Dec 6 & Dec 23: A Sinatra Christmas Matinee & Evening with Don Farrell.

Dec 7: Princess Tea.

Dec 13 & 14: Franc D’Ambrosio: Holiday Cheer in Carmel.

Dec 18: All the Way Frank: A Sinatra Tribute with Don Farrell.

Dec 19: Human Jukebox Holiday Edition with The Ahlwardts.

Dec 22: An Acoustic Christmas with Tim Wright & Steel Petals.

Dec 28: Murder Mystery Night: The Most Wonderful Crime of the Year.

Ticket Information

Tickets and event details are available at FeinsteinsHC.com/events. For groups of eight or more, email sales@hotelcarmichael.com. Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN 46032. For more information, call 317-688-1947.