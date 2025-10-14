Photos: PREMARITAL Premieres At Heartland International Film Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Premarital, the feature directorial debut of Midwest writer and filmmaker Robert Ingraham, premiered at the Heartland International Film Festival over the weekend, aligning perfectly with this year’s festival theme, “Connect to What Matters.”

The world premiere was attended by an enthusiastic audience and several members of the ensemble cast, including Jim O’Heir (Parks and Recreation, Curb Your Enthusiasm), Mark Hapka (23 Blast, Hot Take: Depp v. Heard), Kelley Jakle (Pitch Perfect trilogy, Woman of the Hour), Meredith Thomas (The Merry Gentlemen), Cathy Shim (Reno 911!), and Cameron Cowperthwaite (Fallout). They were joined by Chicago-based actors Isabelle Muthiah and Jack Welshons, and Detroit’s Grover McCants.

“Heartland’s focus on stories that connect people to what truly matters made it the perfect home for our premiere,” said Ingraham. “Premarital is a celebration of love, family, and the hilariously imperfect ways we try to prepare for both.”

The film’s final Indianapolis screening will take place on Wednesday, October 15 at 8:00 p.m. at the Indianapolis Art Center, before the cast and crew travel to Minnesota for its next stop at the Twin Cities Film Festival.



