MOULIN ROUGE!, COMPANY And More Announced For PNC Broadway In Columbus 2023/2024 Season

PNC Broadway in Columbus and CAPA have announced the 2023-2024 Season headlined by the spectacular 10-time Tony Award-winning Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

The season will open in October with the 50th Anniversary tour of Jesus Christ Superstar and followed by Mrs. Doubtfire - everyone's favorite Scottish nanny. In 2024, the revelatory new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's groundbreaking musical comedy Company will play the Ohio Theatre. It will be followed by the ultimate whodunnit, Clue, and the electrifying and inspiring story of the Queen of Rock n' Roll, TINA - The Tina Turner Musical. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters. Making its triumphant return to Columbus as a Season Option is the groundbreaking, Tony Award-winning Best Musical Disney's The Lion King for a 4-week engagement, plus the ultimate feel-good show, MAMMA MIA!, and a limited return-engagement of Come From Away, which the Columbus Dispatch called "Heartwarming and surprisingly funny."

2023-2024 SEASON SHOWS

Jesus Christ Superstar - October 3 - 8, 2023

Mrs. Doubtfire - October 31 - November 5, 2023

Moulin Rouge! the Musical - January 2 - 14, 2024

Company - February 13 - 18, 2024

Clue - April 9 - 14, 2024

TINA - The Tina Turner Musical - May 7 - 12, 2024

SEASON OPTIONS

Come From Away - February 2-3, 2024 (Palace Theatre)

MAMMA MIA! - March 12 - 17, 2024

Disney's The Lion King - June 12 - July 7, 2024

Season tickets for the 2023-2024 PNC Broadway in Columbus Season are available to current subscribers only for renewal. New subscription tickets will go on sale May 25. A waitlist and more information is available at www.BroadwayinColumbus.com.

Prices for the 6-show season package (which includes Jesus Christ Superstar, Mrs. Doubtfire, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Company, Clue, and TINA - The Tina Turner Musical) range between $253.80-$825.55 depending on seat location.

Jesus Christ Superstar

Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production of the iconic musical phenomenon returns to the stage. Originally staged by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring.

With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane' and 'Superstar'.

Mrs. Doubtfire

Everyone's favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Columbus in an internationally acclaimed new hit musical critics call "wonderful, heart-warming, and laugh-out-loud funny" (Manchester Evening News) and "a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers" (The Hollywood Reporter). Based on the beloved film and directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, Mrs. Doubtfire tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It's "the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now," raves the Chicago Tribune - one that proves we're better together.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Pop the champagne, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of 10 Tony Awards - including Best Musical!



Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical! Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. With a book by Tony Award winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine; and choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical - it is a state of mind.

Company

PHONE RINGS, DOOR CHIMES, IN COMES COMPANY.

Winner of 5 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical, COMPANY "strikes like a lightning bolt. It's brilliantly conceived and funny as hell" (Variety). Helmed by three-time Tony Award-winning director Marianne Elliott (War Horse, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Angels in America), this revelatory new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's groundbreaking musical comedy is boldly sophisticated, deeply insightful and downright hilarious.

It's Bobbie's 35th birthday party, and all her friends keep asking, Why isn't she married? Why can't she find the right man and isn't it time to settle down and start a family? As Bobbie searches for answers, she discovers why being single, being married, and being alive in the 21st-century could drive a person crazy.

COMPANY features Sondheim's award-winning songs You Could Drive a Person Crazy, The Ladies Who Lunch, Side by Side by Side and the iconic Being Alive. Let's all drink to that!

Clue

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the cult 1985 Paramount movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

TINA - The Tina Turner Musical

THERE IS ONLY ONE.

HER VOICE IS UNDENIABLE. HER FIRE IS UNSTOPPABLE. HER TRIUMPH IS UNLIKE ANY OTHER.



Celebrate the unstoppable woman that dared to dream fiercely, shatter barriers, and conquer the world-against all odds.

An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA - The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n' Roll. One of the world's best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.

Featuring her much loved songs, TINA - The Tina Turner Musical is written by Pulitzer Prize- winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd.

2023-2024 Season Option Descriptions:

Come From Away

Broadway's COME FROM AWAY is a Best Musical winner all across North America!

This New York Times Critics' Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

Don't miss this breathtaking new musical written by Tony® nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and helmed by the Tony-winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley. Newsweek cheers, "It takes you to a place you never want to leave!"

On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all.

MAMMA MIA!

A mother. A daughter. 3 possible dads.

And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the father she's never known brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited decades ago.

For nearly 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.

Disney's The Lion King

Giraffes strut. Birds swoop. Gazelles leap. The entire Serengeti comes to life as never before. And as the music soars, Pride Rock slowly emerges from the mist. This is Disney's THE LION KING, making its triumphant return to the Ohio Theatre!

More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the awe-inspiring visual artistry, the unforgettable music, and the uniquely theatrical storytelling of this Broadway spectacular - one of the most breathtaking and beloved productions ever to grace the stage.

Winner of six Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, THE LION KING brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Award®-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. THE LION KING also features the extraordinary work of Tony Award®-winning choreographer Garth Fagan and some of Broadway's most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award®-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice.

There is simply nothing else like THE LION KING.