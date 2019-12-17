Andre De Shields, Eva Noblezada, Beth Leavel, and More Will Perform at The Cabaret in Indianapolis

The Cabaret in Indianapolis has announced its 2020 lineup, including a slew of Broadway stars.

John Lloyd Young is the first Broadway star to kick off the season on February 14, 2020. On March 6-7, Jessica Vosk will perform. Beth Leavel will take the stage on April 13, followed by Eva Noblezada on April 25. Telly Leung will perform on May 8-9. Andre De Shields performs his show 'Old Dawg, New Tricks' on May 15-16. Finally, Megan Hilty and Cheyenne Jackson will perform alongside one another on June 19-20.

For more information, visit TheCabaret.org.

The Cabaret provides a unique niche in the arts community, as it is the only Indianapolis arts organization dedicated to the art of cabaret performance. A successful cabaret venue helps to raise the arts profile in Indianapolis to the level of other world- class cities. Providing both artistic and educational programs for the Indianapolis community, The Cabaret's programs result in an average of 40+ performances, with 9,000+ patrons, and hundreds of youth and aspiring artists served annually.



