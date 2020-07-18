STARS IN CONCERT Presents Elvis Presley and Tina Turner Shows

Stars in Concert has two upcoming productions, themed around Elvis Presley and Tina Turner.

In keeping with the Berlin Senate's social distancing and hygiene requirements for cultural events, the company had to adapt its procedure both in front of and behind the stage. Learn more about the company's safety and hygiene measures here.

Purchase tickets here.

Elvis the Musical

August 12, 2020 - September 13, 2020

This is a show experience of a very special kind, which turns back the clock to bring the cult of Elvis Presley to life again! "The King" is performed by Grahame Patrick, whose brilliant performance presents Elvis' entire musical life, including gospel, blues and uninhibited rock'n'roll. In the show, Patrick creates the perfect illusion - every gesture and facial expression is exactly right, the costumes are identical down to the last sequin, and, of course, he sings live! A host recounts the different periods of Elvis' life, bringing the King a little closer to everyone

Simply the Best

September 16, 2020 - October 11, 2020

With songs like "We Don't Need Another Hero" or "What's Love Got To Do With It" Tina Turner wrote pop history. "Simply The Best" offers the chance to experience the powerful & distinctive sound and fully energized performance live. The life story of the pop legend, with its ups & downs and unforgettable hits, provides a moving show experience that takes the audience on a journey through five decades of music history - from the early successes with "Proud Mary," to the great stage comeback in the 80's and onto the sensational James Bond film hit "The Golden Eye" the mid-90s.

Related Articles Shows View More Germany Stories

More Hot Stories For You