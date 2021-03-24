Live Performances Resume In Berlin For Audiences Who Bring A Negative COVID Test

Click Here for More Articles on Regional Updates

The New York Times reports live performances are resuming in Berlin - for those who bring with them to the theatre a negative COVID test.

As part of a pilot project organized by the city, performances have resumed at the Berliner Ensemble, two opera houses, the Volksbühne theatre, and at the Holzmarkt night club.

The limited runs at select venues is part of a test by officials to see if venues can put on performances safely - even as new cases continue to soar.

The Holzmarkt club, which usually holds 400, was only open to 80 patrons.