Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Regional Updates
Click Here for More Articles on Regional Updates

Live Performances Resume In Berlin For Audiences Who Bring A Negative COVID Test

A venue which normally holds 400 was limited to just 80 patrons with a negative test.

Mar. 24, 2021  
Live Performances Resume In Berlin For Audiences Who Bring A Negative COVID Test

The New York Times reports live performances are resuming in Berlin - for those who bring with them to the theatre a negative COVID test.

As part of a pilot project organized by the city, performances have resumed at the Berliner Ensemble, two opera houses, the Volksbühne theatre, and at the Holzmarkt night club.

The limited runs at select venues is part of a test by officials to see if venues can put on performances safely - even as new cases continue to soar.

The Holzmarkt club, which usually holds 400, was only open to 80 patrons.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Adrienne Walker: 32 Bar Cut Mug
Dance Break Sweatshirt
Courtney Reed: Broadway Babe Onesie

Related Articles
Shows Return To Las Vegas: All Motown, Aussie Heat, BurlesQ And More Are Now On Stage! Photo

Shows Return To Las Vegas: All Motown, Aussie Heat, BurlesQ And More Are Now On Stage!

NEA Will Host Webinar on Re-Opening Theatres with Dr. Fauci Photo

NEA Will Host Webinar on Re-Opening Theatres with Dr. Fauci

Tuacahn Amphitheatre Announces 2021 Broadway Season; Starts May 21 Photo

Tuacahn Amphitheatre Announces 2021 Broadway Season; Starts May '21

Brown Paper Tickets Will Pay $9M to Customers Awaiting Refunds Photo

Brown Paper Tickets Will Pay $9M to Customers Awaiting Refunds


More Hot Stories For You

  • Raleigh Convention Center's Kerry Painter Named To Board Of Directors
  • DPAC Presents Triangle Rising Stars Virtual Showcase and Awards Show
  • Victoria Clark Virtually Visits Elementary School Theatre Class in Kinston
  • Thalian Youth Theatre Presents ANNE OF GREEN GABLES