IM LABYRINTH DER BUCHER Comes to Friedrichstadt-Palast This Week

Performances are set for 20 December - 27 January.

Dec. 19, 2022  
Flying from Robin Hood in the legendary Sherwood Forest to Robinson Crusoe on his desert island and then paying a visit to the Three Musketeers in old Paris is, of course, only possible in dreams?

Not at all: With delicious steaming apple tea, the help of the magical wishing fairy Appelina, lots of books and Lea, Jule and Ben, who go on fantasy journeys with their new classmate Mayla by reading their way through the books, everything is possible! But suddenly things get dangerous: when they lose each other in Snow White and an unfortunately really super-evil queen, the chaos is perfect. Will they find Ben again in the labyrinth of books and return home safely?

The set design around Mayla's exciting apple tea mystery has been impressively reworked again for the revival. The Young Shows of the young ensemble are something special and unique in these dimensions: children play for children from the age of 5. In every performance, more than 100 children and young people stand on the largest theatre stage in the world. They take on all the roles, including the leads.




DER RING DES NIBELUNGEN at Staatsoper Unter den Linden is Available to Stream on ARTE Con Photo
DER RING DES NIBELUNGEN at Staatsoper Unter den Linden is Available to Stream on ARTE Concert
In October, the new production of Richard Wagner's DER RING DES NIBELUNGEN, directed by Dmitri Tcherniakov and conducted by Christian Thielemann, celebrated its premiere at the sold-out Staatsoper Unter den Linden in Berlin.
Feature: GINO EMNES LION KING 21st ANNIVERSARY APPRECIATION at Hamburg Photo
Feature: GINO EMNES LION KING 21st ANNIVERSARY APPRECIATION at Hamburg
Lina Beckmann Mit Theaterpreis DER FAUST Ausgezeichnet Photo
Lina Beckmann Mit Theaterpreis DER FAUST Ausgezeichnet
Mit dem Deutschen Theaterpreis DER FAUST 2022 wurden zum 17. Mal und erstmals in zwölf Kategorien herausragende künstlerische Leistungen geehrt.
Composers Concordance and Eclectic Music EXtravaganza  Present  EMX Meets CompCo Photo
Composers Concordance and Eclectic Music EXtravaganza  Present  EMX Meets CompCord at Hošek Contemporary Gallery
On November 22nd at 7pm at Hošek Contemporary Gallery, Composers Concordance & Eclectic Music eXtravaganza present a chamber music event with an array of eclectic musicians.

