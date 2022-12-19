IM LABYRINTH DER BUCHER Comes to Friedrichstadt-Palast This Week

Flying from Robin Hood in the legendary Sherwood Forest to Robinson Crusoe on his desert island and then paying a visit to the Three Musketeers in old Paris is, of course, only possible in dreams?

Not at all: With delicious steaming apple tea, the help of the magical wishing fairy Appelina, lots of books and Lea, Jule and Ben, who go on fantasy journeys with their new classmate Mayla by reading their way through the books, everything is possible! But suddenly things get dangerous: when they lose each other in Snow White and an unfortunately really super-evil queen, the chaos is perfect. Will they find Ben again in the labyrinth of books and return home safely?

The set design around Mayla's exciting apple tea mystery has been impressively reworked again for the revival. The Young Shows of the young ensemble are something special and unique in these dimensions: children play for children from the age of 5. In every performance, more than 100 children and young people stand on the largest theatre stage in the world. They take on all the roles, including the leads.