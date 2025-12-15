Germany's Bootshaus Will Perform A TECHNO BALLET ODYSSEY

🎭 NEW! Germany Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Germany & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This February, Bootshaus will present ‘A Techno Ballet Odyssey', a bold new hybrid of high art and nightlife culture that merges a full-scale ballet performance with an all-night techno experience. Taking place across three exclusive dates on February 26th, 27th and 28th, 2026, this groundbreaking event invites audiences into an immersive world where dance, music and club energy collide.

‘A Techno Ballet Odyssey' unfolds across three seamless chapters, reshaping the meaning of a night out. First is the Pre-Show Party from 20:00 to 22:00. The evening begins with an Opening DJ Set that sets the tone, building anticipation and steady rhythm as the venue transforms from club to stage.

The Show then runs 22:00 - 23:15. At the heart of the night is a 70-minute ballet performance by the Berlin Ballet Company, unfolding not on a distant stage, but within the crowd. Dancers move across three platforms in a striking production that follows a central figure losing himself in the night and an Odyssean journey back to identity, as told through powerful choreography, hypnotic visuals and a driving techno score composed and performed live by Marko Nastić, whose performance blurs the line between classical composition and club energy.

Then comes the After-Show Party from 23:15 to 06:00. The night continues with a full-scale techno event featuring a heavyweight line-up featuring Marko Nastić as well as Pauli Pocket from Kater Blau in Berlin, Drumcode's Sudo and Tresor's Handmade.

The fusion of ballet and clubbing rewrites what nightlife can be while transforming Bootshaus into a living, breathing performance space where discipline meets chaos and the boundaries between audience and performer disappear.

Hosted inside one of Europe's most acclaimed electronic music institutions, A TECHNO BALLET ODYSSEY embodies Bootshaus' commitment to pushing culture forward. The iconic venue is known for its raw shipyard architecture, world-class sound and spectacular visual production as it continues to redefine what an electronic music venue can be by prioritising creativity, immersion and community over VIP culture.

LINEUP

Marko Nastić (Tip Tap Records)

Pauli Pocket (Kater Blau)

Sudo (Drumcode)

Handmade (Tresor)

