German Orchestras Organization DOV Warns of Massive Cuts Coming to Chorus and Big Band

According to Slipped Disc, the German orchestras organization DOV has warned that North German broadcaster NDR is planning on massive cuts to its chorus and Big Band orchestra.

The chorus has already been reduced from 46 to 27 members.

DOV's Gerald Mertens says that the chorus could be wiped out by any further cuts.

"Instead of slashing artists, the broadcaster needs to restructure itself," Mertens said.

The main NDR orchestra has taken residency at Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie and changed its name.

Read more on Slipped Disc.

Related Articles Shows View More Germany Stories

More Hot Stories For You