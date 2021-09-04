438 TAGE NSU-PROZESS — EINE THEATRALE SPURENSUCHE Runs Through September 11

KUNSTFEST WEIMAR will mark the anniversary of the identification of the three core members of the NSU (National Socialist Underground) far-right terrorist group in 2011 with a stage re-enactment of the subsequent trial, with the focus on the victims and the many holes in the investigation. Even today, the background to the NSU plot remains unclear: many questions surrounding rightwing networks, the involvement of official bodies and the complicity of state structures are yet to be answered satisfactorily.

As a performative documentary re-enactment, a condensed summary of the trial will be presented along different thematic avenues, and tie in with the present day. In 17 chapters over 17 days, the re-enactment will explore the various problematic areas from the trial, and attempt to open up new perspectives and answer unresolved questions. Every day, new roles will be taken on by the Weimar and Jena public, trial participants or public figures.

Director Nuran David Çalış is an expert in documentary theatre formats with a political focus. His productions have included Die Lücke - Ein Stück Keupstraße (The Gap - A Piece of Keupstraße) at SCHAUSPIEL KÖLN, and most recently NSU 2.0 at SCHAUSPIEL FRANKFURT. The text version was drafted by Tunçay Kulaoğlu, who was also responsible for scripting the Reichstag Reenactment in 2019.



Each performance (except the premiere) will be followed by a Q&A session with the participants and experts to further the debate and delve deeper into the issues addressed.

