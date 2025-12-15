 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Pete Lee to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark

Standup comedian and television personality brings his live set to Denver.

By: Dec. 15, 2025
Pete Lee to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark Image

Comedian Pete Lee will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark in December. Lee was the first standup comedian to receive a standing ovation on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and has appeared across network and cable television as both a performer and host.

After moving to New York City, Lee was selected to perform at the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal, where he was voted a standout performer. He made his network television debut on NBC’s Last Comic Standing, finishing as a semi-finalist, and later appeared as an actor on the CBS daytime drama As the World Turns.

Lee is currently a cast member on truTV’s Greatest Ever and appears regularly on Comedy Knockout and Comedy Central’s Roast Battle. He also hosts a segment on Nickelodeon’s Nick Toons in collaboration with the NFL titled NFL Rush. His documentary I Need You to Kill is available on digital platforms including iTunes and Amazon.

Lee’s performances at Comedy Works South at the Landmark will include multiple evening shows across the engagement.

Show Schedule

  • Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

  • Friday at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

  • Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.



Regional Awards
Denver Awards - Live Stats
Best Musical - Top 3
1. BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL (The Butte Theater)
10% of votes
2. GUYS & DOLLS (Merely Players)
8.6% of votes
3. LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS (DCPA Wolf Theatre)
6.6% of votes

Need more Denver Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...


Videos