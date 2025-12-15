Pete Lee to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Comedian Pete Lee will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark in December. Lee was the first standup comedian to receive a standing ovation on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and has appeared across network and cable television as both a performer and host.

After moving to New York City, Lee was selected to perform at the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal, where he was voted a standout performer. He made his network television debut on NBC’s Last Comic Standing, finishing as a semi-finalist, and later appeared as an actor on the CBS daytime drama As the World Turns.

Lee is currently a cast member on truTV’s Greatest Ever and appears regularly on Comedy Knockout and Comedy Central’s Roast Battle. He also hosts a segment on Nickelodeon’s Nick Toons in collaboration with the NFL titled NFL Rush. His documentary I Need You to Kill is available on digital platforms including iTunes and Amazon.

Lee’s performances at Comedy Works South at the Landmark will include multiple evening shows across the engagement.

Show Schedule

Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Friday at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

