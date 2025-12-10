🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre will present HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS this weekend with performances on Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon.

The annual event will offer a program of seasonal music performed by a company of returning alumni artists. This year’s cast includes Stephanie Hansen, Mitchell Lewis, Kristin O’Connell, Tyler Symone, and Carson Timmons, with Cameron Edmiston at the piano.

The production team features sound and technical direction by Josh Allen, lighting design by Ethan Newman, and stage management by Amy Radebaugh. The event will be staged and directed by Michael Querio and Jeff Duke.

Tickets are available through Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre’s administrative office, by phone at 970-627-5087, or online.

