 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre Will Present HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Alumni performers will return to Grand Lake for the theatre’s annual seasonal program.

By: Dec. 10, 2025
Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre Will Present HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Image

Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre will present HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS this weekend with performances on Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon.

The annual event will offer a program of seasonal music performed by a company of returning alumni artists. This year’s cast includes Stephanie Hansen, Mitchell Lewis, Kristin O’Connell, Tyler Symone, and Carson Timmons, with Cameron Edmiston at the piano.

The production team features sound and technical direction by Josh Allen, lighting design by Ethan Newman, and stage management by Amy Radebaugh. The event will be staged and directed by Michael Querio and Jeff Duke.

Tickets are available through Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre’s administrative office, by phone at 970-627-5087, or online.



Regional Awards
Denver Awards - Live Stats
Best Musical - Top 3
1. BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL (The Butte Theater)
10.7% of votes
2. GUYS & DOLLS (Merely Players)
9.1% of votes
3. THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY (Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion)
6.7% of votes

Need more Denver Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...


Videos