JAY AND SILENT BOB’S AURAL SECTS TOUR Plays Comedy Works Larimer Square This Month

Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith will bring JAY AND SILENT BOB’S AURAL SECTS TOUR to Comedy Works Downtown at Larimer Square from December 19 through December 21.

The live show features the longtime collaborators appearing as themselves, sharing stories from their careers, personal lives, and more than three decades working together.

Mewes and Smith have portrayed Jay and Silent Bob across eight films. In the live Aural Sects Tour, the duo steps away from their fictional personas to reflect on filmmaking, family life, and their place in popular culture through an unscripted, conversational format.

Performance Schedule

Friday, December 19 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 20 at 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.

Sunday, December 21 at 5:00 p.m.

