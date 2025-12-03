Video: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Denver Center First Look

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Get a first look at Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) Theatre Company's A Christmas Carol! Essential to the holiday season in Denver, A Christmas Carol is a joyous and opulent musical adaptation for the whole family that traces money-hoarding curmudgeon Ebenezer Scrooge’s triumphant overnight journey to redemption.

The production features David Studwell (Little Shop of Horrors, DCPA) as Ebenezer Scrooge, joined by Elise Frances Daniells (The Color Purple, DCPA) as the Street Singer, Geoffrey Kent (Rubicon, DCPA) as Bob Cratchit, and Aidan Cole (Mamma Mia!, Argyle Theater) as Fred. Shabazz Green (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, Arvada Center) plays Mr. Fezziwig, Subscription Gentleman, and Old Joe, while Cordell Cole (Three Musketeers, Oregon Shakespeare Festival) appears as Subscription Gentleman, Dick Wilkins, and the Undertaker’s Man. Elizabeth Harlen (Once Upon a Mattress, Arvada Center) takes on the role of Martha Cratchit, Chloe McLeod (A Christmas Carol, DCPA) returns as Belle, and Jacob Dresch (Little Shop of Horrors, DCPA) portrays Jacob Marley.

Additional cast members include Alia Munsch (Oklahoma!, DCPA) as the Ghost of Christmas Past and Debtor; Topher Embrey (Henry VIII, Utah Shakespeare Festival) as the Ghost of Christmas Present; and Nathan Karnik (Into the Woods, Oregon Shakespeare Festival) as Young Ebenezer and the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come. Stephanie Lynne Mason (Fiddler on the Roof, Broadway) appears as Mrs. Fezziwig, Vi Van Dang (A Christmas Carol, DCPA) as Fred’s Wife and Laundress, Brian Bohlender (The Other Josh Cohen, DCPA) as Debtor and Belle’s Husband, and Jess D’Souza (The Footy Show, Nine Network) as Mrs. Cratchit. Felix Torrez-Ponce (Sweeney Todd, Broadway) plays Peter Cratchit, and John Wascavage (Forbidden Broadway: Merrily We Stole a Song, Off-Broadway) portrays Topper and Belle’s Husband.

Rounding out the company are Diva Pillai (DCPA debut) as Tiny Tim, Cierra Banks as Beggar Child, Mirabelle Sloan as Belinda Cratchit, Moses Lyman as Edward Cratchit, Briggs Kelley as Chestnut Seller, Quinn Murphy as Fan, Caleb Brummel as Boy Ebenezer and Ignorance, and Aston Martin Chung as Turkey Boy.

The creative team includes Anthony Powell (Lord of the Flies, DCPA) as director, Dan Graeber (Little Shop of Horrors, DCPA) as music director, and Grady Soapes, CSA (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, DCPA) as choreographer and casting director. Scenic design is by Vicki Smith (The Christians, DCPA), costume design by Kevin Copenhaver (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, DCPA), lighting design by Wen-Ling Liao (Ah! Wilderness!, Hartford Stage Company), and sound design by Melanie Chen Cole (King Liz, Geffen Playhouse). Gregg Coffin provides orchestrations, Jeffrey Parker serves as voice and dialect coach, and stage management is led by Malia Stoner, Sage Hughes, and Nick Nyquist.

For ticket information, visit denvercenter.org.