Comedy Works Launches Annual Holiday Toy Drive

Comedy Works has launched its Annual Holiday Toy Drive in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver, CBS Colorado, King Soopers, and 97.3 KBCO.

The initiative is underway at both Comedy Works locations—Larimer Square and Landmark—with donations accepted through December 21.

Guests who donate a new, unwrapped toy at either Comedy Works location will receive an Admit 2 Free Pass to a future Comedy Works show. The drive is designed to support local children and families during the holiday season while encouraging community participation.

The toy drive supports a range of gift donations, including art supplies, sports equipment, and other items appropriate for children of various ages. All collected items will be distributed through Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver.

