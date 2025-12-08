Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards; Vintage Theatre Leads Favorite Theatre!

Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond.
The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Denver Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
D-TOWN: Denver’s #1 Over-30 Boy Band
- D-TOWN 2: THIS TIME IT’S PERSONAL
- The People’s Building
14%
Geoff Johnson
- JACOB MARLEY'S CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Merely Players
14%
Jennasea Pearce
- A LITTLE HELP FROM MY FRIENDS
- Vintage Theatre
13%
Traci Kern
- BROKEN & BEAUTIFUL
- Vintage Theatre
10%
Sabrina Patten
- READ IT AND WEEP
- Vintage Theatre
9%
Emy McGuire
- THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY
- Two Cent Lion
9%
Megan Schraeder
- BIG FEELINGS
- Vintage Theatre
8%
Jalyn Webb
- SOLOS STORIES AND SOUL MATES
- Vintage theatre
7%
Alesa Moskal
- THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY
- Two Cent Lion
6%
Erica Caruso
- POP GOES MUSICAL THEATRE
- Vintage Theatre
5%
Erica Brown
- JEDIDIAH BLACKSTONE
- Emancipation Theater Company
2%
Gary John Miller
- THE DADS: ANGELS GET THEIR WINGS
- Peak Improv Theater
2%
Jaiel
- JAIEL: LIVE AT DAZZLE
- Dazzle Denver
2%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Zachary Chiero and Dallas Padoven
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Merely Players
11%
Hannah Guilinger
- BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL
- The Butte Theater
10%
Dallas Slankard
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Vintage Theatre
9%
Christie Zimmerman
- 25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Little Theatre of the Rockies
7%
Tia Bloom
- BRIGHT STAR
- The Candlelight
6%
Shawna Hallinan
- OKLAHOMA!
- Candlelight Dinner Playhouse
6%
Aidan Blank
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Upstart Crow
5%
Carrie Colton
- ONCE
- Town Hall Arts Center
4%
Dallas Slankard
- HEAD OVER HEELS
- Shifted Lens
4%
Jessica Swanson
- ANASTASIA
- the Arts Hub
4%
Heather Westenskow
- ABSURD HERO
- Vintage Theatre
4%
Cory Klements
- ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- Beehive productions
4%
Danielle Morris
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Impact Theatre Co
3%
Chelley Canales
- ON YOUR FEET
- Town Hall Arts Center
3%
Jessica Hindsley
- REEFER MADNESS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
3%
Piper Arpan
- XANADU
- Creede Repertory Theatre
3%
Rickey Tripp
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- DCPA Wolf Theatre
2%
Heather Ostberg Johnson
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
2%
Heather Westenskow
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- StageDoor
2%
Danielle Morris
- THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY
- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion
2%
John E Roberts
- TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL
- Town Hall Arts Center
2%
Claudia Carson
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Musique & Masque
2%
Jade Sangalang / Kenzie Rosen-Stone
- THE PROM
- Arts hub
1%
Emy McGuire
- THE LEGAND OF ANNE BONNY
- The People's Theatre
1%
Shannan Steele
- BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY
- Town Hall Arts Center
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jennie Albert
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Merely Players
13%
Cole Emarine
- BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL
- The Butte Theater
12%
Barb Gillam
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- The Stampede Troupe
10%
Ayden Armstrong
- A QUEER REGENCY ROMEO & JULIET
- The UpStart Crow
8%
Deb Faber
- BRIGHT STAR
- The candlelight
8%
Charlotte Campell
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Performance Now Theatre Company
8%
Samantha C Jones
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- DCPA Wolf Theatre
7%
Jessie Page
- ON YOUR FEET
- Town Hall Arts Center
6%
Lexie Lazear
- THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY
- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion
6%
Rebecca Spafford
- THE MINUTES
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
4%
Rebecca Evans
- THE 39 STEPS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
4%
Crystal McKenzie
- ASSASSINS
- Miner's Alley
3%
Emily Valley
- REEFER MADNESS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
3%
Nikki Harrison
- BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY
- Town Hall Arts Center
3%
The Ensemble
- EYES UP, MOUTH AGAPE
- Buntport Theater
2%
Jasper Day
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
2%
Jessie Page
- VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE
- Town Hall Arts Center
2%
Linda Morken
- EBENEZER SCROOGE'S BIG AURORA FOX CHRISTMAS SHOW
- Aurora Fox Arts Center
1%Best Direction Of A Musical
Mona Wood-Patterson
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Merely Players
11%
Hannah Guilinger
- BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL
- The Butte Theater
10%
Steve Wilson
- BRIGHT STAR
- Candlelight Dinner Playhouse
7%
Kelly McAllister
- ABSURD HERO
- Vintage Theatre
7%
Warren Sherrill
- ASSASSINS
- Miner's Alley
6%
Jessica Hindsley
- 25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Little Theatre of the Rockies
6%
Bryan Bell
- ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- Beehive productions
5%
Peter Muller
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- The Stampede Troupe
5%
Tanner Kelly
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- StageDoor
5%
Emily Barber
- YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Arts hub
4%
Ben Raanan
- 25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Phamaly
4%
Jessica Swanson
- ANASTASIA
- The Arts Hub
4%
Emy Mcguire
- THE LEGAND OF ANNE BONNY
- The People's Theatre
4%
Kenny Moten
- REEFER MADNESS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
3%
Chris Coleman
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- DCPA Wolf Theatre
3%
Carrie Colton
- ONCE
- Town Hall Arts Center
3%
Emy McGuire
- ANNE BONNY
- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion
3%
Steven J. Burge
- TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL
- Town Hall Arts Center
2%
Matt Zambrano
- ON YOUR FEET
- Town Hall Arts Center
2%
Emily Van Fleet
- XANADU
- Creede Repertory Theatre
2%
Kate Gleason
- RING OF FIRE
- Miner's Alley
2%
Shannan Steele
- BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY
- Town Hall Arts Center
1%
Kate Gleason
- THE FANTASTICKS
- Creede Repertory Theatre
1%
Patrick Elkins-Zeglarski
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Musique & Masque
1%
Shayla Riggle
- JEDIDIAH BLACKSTONE
- Clayton Early Learning Center
0%Best Direction Of A Play
Shelly Gaza
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- The candlelight
19%
Zachary Chiero
- THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE
- Merely Players
13%
Clove Love
- ROMEO & JULIET
- The UpStart Crow Theatre Company
11%
Stacey Campbell
- LEADING LADIES
- The Stampede Troupe
8%
Tom Bruett
- TORCH SONG
- Vintage Theatre
8%
Heather Ostberg Johnson
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
6%
Steven J. Burge
- EBENEZER SCROOGE'S BIG AURORA FOX CHRISTMAS SHOW
- Aurora Fox Arts Center
4%
Lexie Lazear
- KID DETECTIVE
- Shifted Lens
4%
Warren Sherrill
- NATIONAL BOHEMIANS
- Miners Alley Performing Arts Center
4%
Sydney Parks Smith
- THE MINUTES
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
3%
Jessica Jackson
- THE 39 STEPS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
3%
Joye Cook-Levy
- NIGHT, MOTHER
- Town Hall Arts Center
3%
Tim Muldrew
- THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- Springs Ensemble Theatre
3%
John Ashton
- VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE
- Town Hall Arts Center
2%
The Ensemble
- EYES UP, MOUTH AGAPE
- Buntport Theater
2%
Madelyn Riling
- THE REVLON GIRL
- Springs Ensemble Theatre
2%
Steve Keim
- MR. BURNS: A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY
- Bas Bleu Theatre Company
2%
Gary John Miller
- THE DADS: ANGELS GET THEIR WINGS
- Peak Improv Theater/ Chaos Bloom Theater
2%
Kate Hertz
- THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
- Springs Ensemble Theatre
1%Best Ensemble STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- The Candlelight
9%THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE
- Merely Players
8%25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Little Theatre of the Rockies
7%A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- The Stampede Troupe
6%FIRST DATE
- Vintage Theatre
5%ANASTASIA
- The Arts Hub
5%ABSURD HERO
- Vintage Theatre
4%GUYS & DOLLS
- Vintage Theatre
4%PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
4%BRIGHT STAR
- Candlelight Dinner Playhouse
4%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- DCPA Wolf Theatre
4%ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- Beehive productions
3%THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY
- Shifted Lens theatre Company
3%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Fort Collins Children's Theatre
3%ASSASSINS
- Miner’s Alley Performing Arts Center
3%THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Platte Valley Theatre Arts
2%HEAD OVER HEELS
- Shifted Lens
2%TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL
- Town Hall Arts Center
2%ROMEO & JULIET
- The Upstart Crow
2%REEFER MADNESS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
2%THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- Springs Ensemble Theatre
2%THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Musique & Masque
2%MR. BURNS: A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY
- Bas Bleu Theatre Company
1%BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY
- Town Hall Arts Center
1%THE 39 STEPS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Charles Ford
- JACOB MARLEY'S CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Merely Players
12%
Emily Heida
- BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL
- The Butte Theater
10%
Charles R MacLeod
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- DCPA Wolf Theatre
8%
Vance McKenzie
- ASSASSINS
- Miner's Alley
8%
Tom McVeety
- ANASTASIA
- The Arts Hub
8%
Cheri Bauman
- ROMEO & JULIET
- The UpStart Crow Theatre Company
7%
Vance McKenzie
- ON YOUR FEET
- Town Hall Arts Center
6%
Laurel Ladzinski
- REEFER MADNESS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
5%
Brett Maughn
- EBENEZER SCROOGE'S BIG AURORA FOX CHRISTMAS SHOW
- Aurora Fox Arts Center
5%
Peter Muller
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- The Stampede Troupe
5%
Emy McGuire
- ANNE BONNY
- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion
3%
Max O'Neill
- THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY
- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion
3%
Vance McKenzie
- BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY
- Town Hall Arts Center
3%
Cheri Bauman
- KID DETECTIVE
- Shifted Lens
3%
Mackenzie Lowe
- THE MINUTES
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
3%
Mandy Heath
- THE FANTASTICKS
- Creede Repertory Theatre
2%
Mandy Kay Heath
- TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL
- Town Hall Arts Center
2%
Matthew Schlief
- THE 39 STEPS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
2%
David Grinnell
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
2%
Kevin Frazier
- XANADU
- Creede Repertory Theatre
2%
Tommy Nolan
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Musique & Masque
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Victor Walters
- 25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Little Theatre of the Rockies
14%
Angela Steiner
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- DCPA Wolf Theatre
13%
Tanner Kelly
- HEAD OVER HEELS
- Shifted Lens
9%
David Nehls
- ASSASSINS
- Miner’s Alley Performing Arts Center
8%
Tanner Kelly
- ABSURD HERO
- Vintage Theatre
8%
Victor Walters
- [TITLE OF SHOW]
- Little Theatre of the Rockies
7%
Pluto Boll
- THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY
- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion
6%
Emy McGuire
- ANNE BONNY
- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion
5%
AbdulKarim Islam
- ONCE
- Town Hall Arts Center
5%
Erin Pettitt
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Musique & Masque
5%
Trent Hines
- ON YOUR FEET
- Town Hall Arts Center
5%
Caleb Wenger
- TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL
- Town Hall Arts Center
5%
Susan Draus
- RING OF FIRE
- Miner's Alley
3%
Trent Hines
- BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY
- Town Hall Arts Center
3%
Musa Bailey
- JEDIDIAH BLACKSTONE
- Emancipation Theater Company
2%Best Musical BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL
- The Butte Theater
11%GUYS & DOLLS
- Merely Players
9%THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY
- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion
7%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- DCPA Wolf Theatre
7%ANASTASIA
- Candlelight Dinner Playhouse
6%A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- The Stampede Troupe
6%25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Little Theatre of the Rockies
6%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Vintage Theatre
5%BRIGHT STAR
- Candlelight Dinner Playhouse
5%FIRST DATE
- Vintage Theatre
5%ANASTASIA
- The Arts Hub
4%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Phamaly theatre company
3%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Fort Collins Children's Theatre
3%THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Platte Valley Theatre Arts
3%REEFER MADNESS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
3%ASSASSINS
- Miner’s Alley Performing Arts Center
3%ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- Beehive productions
3%TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL
- Town Hall Arts Center
2%THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Musique & Masque
2%ONCE
- Town Hall Arts Center
2%ON YOUR FEET
- Town Hall Arts Center
1%XANADU
- Creede Repertory Theatre
1%CHESS
- BrightHeart Stages
1%RING OF FIRE
- Miner's Alley
1%BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY
- Town Hall Arts Center
1%Best New Play Or Musical ANNE BONNY
- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion
28%ABSURD HERO
- Vintage Theatre
18%THE LEGEND OF MEDUSA
- Two Cent Lion
13%NATIONAL BOHEMIANS
- Miners Alley Performing Arts Center
13%KID DETECTIVE
- Shifted Lens
10%REUNION ‘89
- Parker Arts
9%EYES UP, MOUTH AGAPE
- Buntport Theater
6%JEDIDIAH BLACKSTONE
- Clayton Early Learning Center
4%Best Performer In A Musical
Mandy Irons
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Merely Players
7%
Dallas Slankard
- FIRST DATE
- Vintage Theatre
6%
Nikkita Parsons
- BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL
- The Butte Theater
6%
Katie Stone
- ANASTASIA
- Candlelight Dinner Playhouse
5%
Gunnar Bettis
- ABSURD HERO
- Vintage Theatre
4%
Mackenzie Quinn Ross
- BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL
- The Butte Theater
4%
Jennesea Pearce
- BRIGHT STAR
- Candlelight Dinner Playhouse
4%
Ash Bradberry
- 25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Little Theatre of the Rockies
3%
Brian Wilcox
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- The Stampede Troupe
3%
Eli-Leon Harvey
- THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY
- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion
3%
Maura Rose Pawelko
- BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL
- The Butte Theater
3%
Jack Olson
- 25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Little Theatre of the Rockies
3%
Isaac Dechtman
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Vintage Theatre
3%
Sabrina Patten
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Vintage Theatre
3%
Patrick J. Clarke
- FIRST DATE
- Vintage Theatre
2%
Jerod Mose
- ANASTASIA
- Candlelight Dinner Playhouse
2%
Phillip Baugh
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- The Stampede Troupe
2%
Grey Randle
- 25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Little Theatre of the Rockies
2%
Sydney Johnson
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Fort Collins Children's Theatre
2%
Andrea Camacho
- ON YOUR FEET
- Town Hall Arts Center
2%
Emy McGuire
- THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY
- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion
2%
Jeremy Rill
- THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Platte Valley Theatre Arts
2%
Jess Sotwick
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Vintage Theatre
2%
Brian Wilcox
- REEFER MADNESS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
2%
Brandon Lopez
- ON YOUR FEET
- Littleton town hall
2%Best Performer In A Play
Jalyn Webb
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- The Candlelight
10%
Adam Fontana
- SWING STATE
- Merely Players
10%
Star Ilalaole
- TORCH SONG
- Vintage Theatre
8%
Cate Rounds
- DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE
- Little Theatre of the Rockies
6%
Chrys Duran
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Vintage Theatre
5%
Josh Meesey
- LEADING LADIES
- The Stampede Troupe
5%
Ethan Hoover
- DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE
- Little Theatre of the Rockies
5%
Emy McGuire
- ANNE BONNY
- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion
3%
Megan Van De Hey
- NIGHT, MOTHER
- Town Hall Arts Center
3%
Steve Emily
- THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- Springs Ensemble Theatre
3%
Sarah Sheppard shaver
- THE REVLON GIRL
- Springs Ensemble Theatre
3%
Katherine Brownlee
- BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- ImaginASL and The Arts Hub
3%
Billie McBride
- NIGHT, MOTHER
- Town Hall Arts Center
3%
Aidan Blank
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Upstart Crow
2%
Aidan Blank
- KID DETECTIVE
- Shifted Lens
2%
Sarah J Baker
- MR. BURNS: A POST ELECTRIC PLAY
- Bas Bleu Theatre Company
2%
Bradley Calahan
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
2%
Jacob Offen
- THE 39 STEPS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
2%
Noah Kenworthy
- LEADING LADIES
- The Stampede Troupe
2%
Bruce Gammonley
- MR. BURNS: A POST ELECTRIC PLAY
- Bas Bleu Theatre Company
2%
Christopher Gausselin
- THE MINUTES
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
2%
Emy McGuire
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Upstart Crow
2%
Pluto Boll
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Upstart Crow
2%
Christina Marie Olsen
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
2%
Jozeph Mykaels
- THE MINUTES
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
1%Best Play STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- The Candlelight
20%TORCH SONG
- Vintage Theatre
8%SWING STATE
- Merely Players
8%LEADING LADIES
- The Stampede Troupe
7%A QUEER REGENCY ROMEO & JULIET
- The UpStart Crow
7%DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE
- Little Theatre of the Rockies
7%THE MOUSETRAP
- Arvada Center
4%BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- ImaginASL and The Arts Hub
4%VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE
- Town Hall Arts Center
4%THE PERFECT ARRANGEMENT
- Firehouse
3%KID DETECTIVE
- Shifted Lens
3%THE 39 STEPS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
3%PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
3%THE MINUTES
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
3%THE TRAGEDY OF MEDUSA
- Two Cent Lion
3%NIGHT, MOTHER
- Town Hall Arts Center
2%EBENEZER SCROOGE'S BIG AURORA FOX CHRISTMAS SHOW
- Aurora Fox Arts Center
2%THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- Springs Ensemble Theatre
2%MR. BURNS: A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY
- Bas Bleu Theatre Company
2%DOUBT A PARABLE
- Springs Ensemble Theatre
2%PERFECT ARRANGEMENT
- Firehouse theatre company
2%THE REVLON GIRL
- Springs Ensemble Theatre
1%THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
- Springs Ensemble Theatre
1%EYES UP, MOUTH AGAPE
- Buntport Theater
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Brian Watson
- BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL
- The Butte Theater
11%
Charles Ford
- SWING STATE
- Merely Players
10%
Alan C Muraoka
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- DCPA Wolf Theatre
8%
Lexi Renfro
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Vintage Theatre
7%
Tina Anderson
- ASSASSINS
- Miner's Alley
6%
Brian Malgrave
- ROCK OF AGES
- Parker Arts
6%
Allison Jamison
- A QUEER REGENCY ROMEO & JULIET
- The UpStart Crow
6%
Peter F Muller
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- The Stampede Troupe
4%
Tommy Nolan
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Musique & Masque
4%
Emy McGuire
- ANNE BONNY
- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion
4%
Cole Mahlmeister
- THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY
- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion
4%
Scot Gagnon
- LEADING LADIES
- The Stampede Troupe
3%
Kevin Chung
- TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL
- Town Hall Arts Center
3%
Tina Anderson
- THE FANTASTICKS
- Creede Repertory Theatre
3%
Caleb Gilbert
- REEFER MADNESS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
3%
Kevin Nelson
- ONCE
- Town Hall Arts Center
3%
Caleb Gilbert and Ivan Andrade
- THE MINUTES
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
3%
David Cook
- THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- Springs Ensemble Theatre
2%
Brandon Philip Case
- EBENEZER SCROOGE'S BIG AURORA FOX CHRISTMAS SHOW
- Aurora Fox Arts Center
2%
Dan Robbins
- ON CLOVER ROAD
- Springs Ensemble Theatre
2%
Mya Coca
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
2%
Kevin Nelson
- BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY
- Town Hall Arts Center
1%
Matthew Schlief
- THE 39 STEPS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
1%
Kevin Nelson
- XANADU
- Creede Repertory Theatre
1%
Joseph Graves, Jr.
- JEDIDIAH BLACKSTONE
- Clayton Early Learning Center
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Elisabeth Weidner
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- DCPA Wolf Theatre
11%
Mona Wood-Patterson
- JACOB MARLEY'S CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Merely Players
11%
Aspen McCart
- THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY
- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion
9%
John Hauser
- NATIONAL BOHEMIANS
- Miners Alley Performing Arts Center
7%
Patrick Middlebrook
- REEFER MADNESS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
6%
Pluto Boll
- A QUEER REGENCY ROMEO & JULIET
- The UpStart Crow
6%
Casey Burnham
- EBENEZER SCROOGE'S BIG AURORA FOX CHRISTMAS SHOW
- Aurora Fox Arts Center
5%
Curt Behm
- BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY
- Town Hall Arts Center
5%
Curt Behm
- TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL
- Town Hall Arts Center
5%
Victoria Villalobos
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
5%
Tommy Nolan
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Musique & Masque
5%
Victoria Villalobos
- THE MINUTES
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
4%
Kyle Jensen
- XANADU
- Creede Repertory Theatre
4%
Pluto Boll
- KID DETECTIVE
- Shifted Lens
4%
Victoria Villalobos
- THE 39 STEPS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
4%
Kitty Robbins
- THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- Springs Ensemble Theatre
3%
Kitty Robbins
- ON CLOVER ROAD
- Springs Ensemble Theatre
2%
The Ensemble
- EYES UP, MOUTH AGAPE
- Buntport Theater
1%
Musa Bailey
- JEDIDIAH BLACKSTONE
- Emancipation Theater
1%
Musa Bailey
- JEDIDIAH BLACKSTONE
- Clayton Early Learning Center
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Tyler Cox
- 25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Little Theatre of the Rockies
9%
Stephen Bowers
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Merely Players
9%
Elizabeth Baugh
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- The Stampede Troupe
7%
Tracy Warren
- ANASTASIA
- Candlelight Dinner Playhouse
5%
Will Branner
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- DCPA Wolf Theatre
4%
Aidan Blank
- THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY
- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion
4%
Emily Elliot
- FIRST DATE
- Vintage Theatre
4%
Damon Guerrasio
- ASSASSINS
- Miner's Alley
4%
Jason Rexx
- MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
- Vintage Theatre
4%
Nick Martinez
- FIRST DATE
- Vintage Theatre
4%
Antigone Biddle
- ABSURD HERO
- Vintage Theatre
4%
Michelle Jeffres
- ANASTASIA
- The Arts Hub
3%
Joel Adam Chavez
- ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- Beehive productions
3%
Cooper Kaminsky
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Vintage Theatre
3%
Josh Jackson
- HEAD OVER HEELS
- Shifted lens
3%
Alexandra Alonso
- ON YOUR FEET
- Littleton town Hall
2%
Ella Molinary
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Musique & Masque
2%
Pierre Andre McNair
- TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL
- Town Hall Arts Center
2%
Alex Forbes
- REEFER MADNESS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
2%
Alan Ball
- XANADU
- Creede Repertory Theatre
2%
Breanne N. Johnson
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Fort Collins Children's Theatre
2%
Daevon Robinson
- BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY
- Town Hall Arts Center
2%
Mo Schultz
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Fort Collins Children's Theatre
1%
Elton J. Tanega
- TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL
- Town Hall Arts Center
1%
Brandon Guzman
- BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY
- Town Hall Arts Center
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Cate rounds
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- The Candlelight
14%
Abby Apple boes
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- The Candlelight
12%
Erika Vetter
- SWING STATE
- Merely Players
10%
Valerie Kliewer
- LEADING LADIES
- The Stampede Troupe
9%
Sonsharae Tull
- EBENEZER SCROOGE'S BIG AURORA FOX CHRISTMAS SHOW
- Aurora Fox Arts Center
6%
Aidan Blank
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Upstart Crow
5%
Neil Isales Jr
- THE LEGEND OF MEDUSA
- Two Cent Lion
5%
Cam Leonard
- ROMEO & JULIET
- The Upstart Crow
4%
Erin banthoff
- KID DETECTIVE
- Shifted lens
3%
Desiree myers
- DOUBT A PARABLE
- Springs Ensemble Theatre
3%
Brandon Price
- ROMEO & JULIET
- The Upstart Crow
3%
GerRee Hinshaw
- DOWNSTATE
- Curious Theater Company
3%
David Austin-Groen
- THE 39 STEPS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
3%
Heather Ostberg Johnson
- THE 39 STEPS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
3%
Molly McGuire
- THE MINUTES
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
2%
Monica Toole
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Upstart Crow
2%
Marlo Coffin
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
2%
Sheridan Singer
- ON CLOVER ROAD
- Springs Ensemble Theatre
2%
Dia Kline
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
2%
Emily Harrison
- EYES UP, MOUTH AGAPE
- Buntport Theater
1%
Janae Burris
- EBENEZER SCROOGE'S BIG AURORA FOX CHRISTMAS SHOW
- Aurora Fox Arts Center
1%
Louise Thornton
- THE MINUTES
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
1%
Min Kyung (Cecillia) Kim
- EBENEZER SCROOGE'S BIG AURORA FOX CHRISTMAS SHOW
- Aurora Fox Arts Center
1%
David Siever
- THE MINUTES
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
1%
Marlene Hall
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Upstart Crow
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN
- The Arts Hub
27%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Fort Collins Childrens Theatre
24%THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE
- Merely Players
18%ELEPHANT & PIGGIE 'WE ARE IN A PLAY'
- DCPA Wolf Theatre
15%ANNE BONNY
- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion
12%GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE BEARS
- Stagebugz
5%Favorite Local Theatre
Vintage Theatre
13%
The Candlelight
13%
The Butte Theater
10%
Merely Players
9%
The Stampede Troupe
7%
Little Theatre of the Rockies
5%
The Arts Hub
5%
Town Hall Arts Center
4%
Denver Center for the Performing Arts
4%
OpenStage Theatre & Company
4%
Arvada Center
4%
Two Cent Lion
3%
Springs Ensemble Theatre
2%
Phamaly Theatre Company
2%
Aurora Fox Arts Center
2%
Shifted Lens Theatre Company
2%
Firehouse
2%
Miners Alley Performing Arts Center
1%
Musique & Masque
1%
The People's Building
1%
Theaterworks
1%
Creede Repertory Theatre
1%
Buntport Theater
1%
Chaos Bloom Theater
1%
CenterStage Theatre Company
0%