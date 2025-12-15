Rayna Greenberg To Perform At Comedy Works Larimer Square

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rayna Greenberg will perform at Comedy Works Downtown at Larimer Square on Wednesday, April 15 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m.

Greenberg is an entertainer and podcaster best known as the co-host of the comedy and relationship podcast Girls Gotta Eat, which has surpassed 150 million downloads and has toured internationally with more than 200 sold-out live shows. The podcast has become a prominent voice in conversations around dating, relationships, and modern social dynamics.

She is currently touring with her solo show, Honestly, It’s You, a stand-up set focused on contemporary dating and relationships. The show blends observational comedy with personal storytelling, centering on the realities of modern romance.

Greenberg has appeared on The Today Show, Good Morning America, The View, The Drew Barrymore Show, and Tamron Hall, and her work has been featured in publications including GQ, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Entrepreneur, and Elite Daily.

Performance Details

Wednesday, April 15

7:00 p.m.

Comedy Works Downtown at Larimer Square

Denver Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL (The Butte Theater) 10% of votes 2. GUYS & DOLLS (Merely Players) 8.6% of votes 3. LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS (DCPA Wolf Theatre) 6.6% of votes Vote Now!