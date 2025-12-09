Cast and Creative Teams Set for Two World Premieres at Denver Center Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

​The Denver Center Theatre Company has revealed the full casting and creative teams for the world premiere productions of Cowboys and East Indians by Nina McConigley and Matthew Spangler, and Godspeed by Terence Anthony. Both world premiere productions were first introduced to audiences as readings at the 2024 Colorado New Play Summit.

The DCPAccess reduced price ticket on sale for Cowboys and East Indians and Godspeed will take place on Tuesday, January 6 at noon

Cowboys and East Indians will feature Sadithi De Zilva (Let's Talk About Anything Else, The Flea Theater) as Lakshmi “Lucky” Sen, Minita Gandhi (Arabian Nights, Lookingglass Theatre) as Chitra Sen, Shawn K. Jain (2nd Murderer, The Flea) as Rajah Sen, Christopher Kelly (Tomorrow in the Battle, Stageworks/Hudson) as Richard Larson, and Shannan Steele (Hamlet, DCPA) as Nancy Larson.

Cowboys and East Indians will be directed by Chris Coleman (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, DCPA) with scenic design by Chika Shimizu (Soft Power, Signature Theatre), costume design by Meghan Anderson Doyle (Hamlet, DCPA), lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker (Prayer for the French Republic, Broadway), original music and sound design by Lindsay Jones (Hamlet, DCPA), voice and dialect coaching by Pavithra Prasad (DCPA debut), dramaturgy by Leean Kim Torske (The Suffragette's Murder, DCPA), psychodramaturgy by Barbara Hort, PhD (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, DCPA), casting by Grady Soapes, CSA (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, DCPA), and stage management by Elizabeth Ann Goodman (Misery, Broadway) and Harper Hadley (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, DCPA).

Cowboys and East Indians is the recipient of the Edgerton Foundation New Play Award.

Denver Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL (The Butte Theater) 10.8% of votes 2. GUYS & DOLLS (Merely Players) 9.2% of votes 3. THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY (Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion) 6.6% of votes Vote Now!