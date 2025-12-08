Joe Sib to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Joe Sib will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark on Thursday, December 11 through Sunday, December 14.

Joe Sib is a comedian known for his witty and engaging stand-up performances. He incorporates his life experiences from growing up in California to being a former punk rock frontman in the bands WAX and 22 Jacks to his now current life as a father into his comedy routines.

Sib's style combines storytelling with observational humor, offering a unique perspective shaped by his diverse background in music and comedy. Both Drybar and 800 Pound Gorilla have released comedy specials from him in 2023. One of the many highlights of his comedy career was the unique opportunity along with comedy legend Jim Breuer to be the opening act of the 2018-2019 Metallica tour which redefined the term “opening act”.

His performances are appreciated for their authenticity and humor that resonates with audiences who enjoy comedy with a fresh and honest perspective.

Denver Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL (The Butte Theater) 10.9% of votes 2. GUYS & DOLLS (Merely Players) 9.1% of votes 3. THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY (Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion) 6.6% of votes Vote Now!