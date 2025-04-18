News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Denver Art Society Announces May 2025 Events Including Open Mic Night and More

The society volunteers to open a public gallery (open 7 days/week 10 a.m.-7 p.m.) where members can show their art without censorship.

Denver Art Society to announce events for May 2025! The mission of the Denver Art Society is to host a creative community where people of all ages can view, learn, and exhibit local art in all forms.

May Events

Friday, May 2

First Friday

5 – 11 p.m.

Original artwork by150 Colorado artists + Live music

Friday, May 9

Open Mic Night

7 – 10 p.m.

Amateur or professional performers sign up in advance for a time slot and are welcome to perform comedy, music, poetry, rapping, spoken word or what you like.

Friday, May 16

DJ Night

6-10 p.m.

An evening of art and music featuring a guest DJ!

Sunday, May 25

Sundays on Santa Fe

12-6 p.m.

Live music from 12 – 5 p.m.

Live art from 3 – 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 25

DAS Drum Circle

6-9 p.m.

Bring a drum, a bucket, or just come and enjoy the rhythms.

Best Place to Start an Art Collection – 2024 Westword

Admission is free. Donations are always welcome. Learn more by calling 303-534-1132 or online at www.denverartsociety.org.



