Denver Art Society Announces May 2025 Events Including Open Mic Night and More

Denver Art Society to announce events for May 2025! The mission of the Denver Art Society is to host a creative community where people of all ages can view, learn, and exhibit local art in all forms.
The society volunteers to open a public gallery (open 7 days/week 10 a.m.-7 p.m.) where members can show their art without censorship. The group maintains dozens of studios and hold various classes where artists can learn and grow together.
Friday, May 2
5 – 11 p.m.
Original artwork by150 Colorado artists + Live music
Friday, May 9
7 – 10 p.m.
Amateur or professional performers sign up in advance for a time slot and are welcome to perform comedy, music, poetry, rapping, spoken word or what you like.
Friday, May 16
6-10 p.m.
An evening of art and music featuring a guest DJ!
Sunday, May 25
12-6 p.m.
Live music from 12 – 5 p.m.
Live art from 3 – 6 p.m.
Sunday, May 25
6-9 p.m.
Bring a drum, a bucket, or just come and enjoy the rhythms.
Best Place to Start an Art Collection – 2024 Westword
Admission is free. Donations are always welcome. Learn more by calling 303-534-1132 or online at www.denverartsociety.org.
