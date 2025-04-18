Denver Art Society Announces May 2025 Events Including Open Mic Night and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Denver Art Society to announce events for May 2025! The mission of the Denver Art Society is to host a creative community where people of all ages can view, learn, and exhibit local art in all forms.

The society volunteers to open a public gallery (open 7 days/week 10 a.m.-7 p.m.) where members can show their art without censorship. The group maintains dozens of studios and hold various classes where artists can learn and grow together.

May Events

Friday, May 2

First Friday

5 – 11 p.m.

Original artwork by150 Colorado artists + Live music

Friday, May 9

Open Mic Night

7 – 10 p.m.

Amateur or professional performers sign up in advance for a time slot and are welcome to perform comedy, music, poetry, rapping, spoken word or what you like.

Friday, May 16

DJ Night

6-10 p.m.

An evening of art and music featuring a guest DJ!

Sunday, May 25

Sundays on Santa Fe

12-6 p.m.

Live music from 12 – 5 p.m.

Live art from 3 – 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 25

DAS Drum Circle

6-9 p.m.

Bring a drum, a bucket, or just come and enjoy the rhythms.

Best Place to Start an Art Collection – 2024 Westword

Admission is free. Donations are always welcome. Learn more by calling 303-534-1132 or online at www.denverartsociety.org.

Comments