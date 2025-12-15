Shoshana Bean to Perform for Two Nights During Aspen Gay Ski Week

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In presentation with Aspen Gay Ski Week, Theatre Aspen will present Grammy Award winner and two-time Tony Award-nominee Shoshana Bean in a two-night concert event on Tuesday, January 13 and Wednesday, January 14, 2026 in the Grand Ballroom of the historic Hotel Jerome. A limited number of exclusive VIP tickets, including a post-show meet and greet with Shoshana Bean, will also be available.

Prepare for an unforgettable night as Shoshana Bean brings her soul-searing vocals to the stage in a genre-blending concert that only she can deliver. Renowned for her powerhouse range and singular storytelling, Shoshana weaves effortlessly through soul, Broadway classics, reimagined covers, as well as her own originals creating a tapestry of sound that feels both timeless and thrillingly fresh. This show is more than a performance – it’s an experience.

Producing Director of Theatre Aspen Jed Bernstein said, “Shoshana Bean is a true Broadway icon, and having her join us is nothing short of a dream. We know her show will captivate and delight audiences, setting the perfect tone as we kick off Aspen Gay Ski Week—a treasured tradition for Aspenites and visitors alike. We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome her and to share her remarkable talent with our community.”

