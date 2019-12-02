December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Denmark Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Denmark:
Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Best Actor in a Play (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Best Actress in a Play (professional)
Best Musical (professional)
Best Play (professional)
Best scenography
Best Touring Show
Theater of the Year
Frederik Espenhain - DJÆVELENS LÆRLING - Heltemus Production 27%
Kasper Dalsgaard - DEN EVIGE ILD - Bellevue Teatret 13%
Lars Mølsted - KLOKKEREN FRA NOTRE DAME - Fredericia Teater 12%
Elliot Crosset Hove - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Østre Gasværk 33%
Simon Bennebjerg - DEN KRONISKE USKYLD - Det kongelig teater 22%
Kristoffer Helmuth - DEN MYSTISKE SAG OM HUNDEN I NATTEN - Odense Teater 18%
Xenia Lach-Nielsen - DEN EVIGE ILD - Bellevue Teatret 15%
Isabel Schwartzbach - SPILLEMAND PÅ EN TAGRYG - Det Ny Teater 14%
Christina Mørkøre - DJÆVELENS LÆRLING - Heltemus Production 11%
Mille Lehfeldt - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Østre Gasværk 100%
KLOKKEREN FRA NOTRE DAME - Fredericia Teater 24%
DEN EVIGE ILD - Bellevue Teatret 17%
DJÆVELENS LÆRLING - Heltemus Production 15%
SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Østre Gasværk 56%
DEN KRONISKE USKYLD - Det kongelig teater 27%
HVORFOR SNAKKER VI IKKE OM MIG? - Teater momentum 6%
KLOKKEREN FRA NOTRE DAME - Fredericia Teater 28%
TARZAN - Fredericia Teater 22%
DEN EVIGE ILD - Bellevue Teater 16%
KLOKKEREN FRA NOTRE DAME - Fredericia Teater 32%
TARZAN - Fredericia Teater 20%
DJÆVELENS LÆRLING - Heltemus Production 19%
Fredericia Teater 53%
Det Ny Teater 21%
Østre Gasværk 15%
