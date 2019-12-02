December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Denmark Awards!

BWW Regional Awards
Voting is now underway for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Denmark Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Denmark:

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Frederik Espenhain - DJÆVELENS LÆRLING - Heltemus Production 27%
 Kasper Dalsgaard - DEN EVIGE ILD - Bellevue Teatret 13%
 Lars Mølsted - KLOKKEREN FRA NOTRE DAME - Fredericia Teater 12%

Best Actor in a Play (professional)
Elliot Crosset Hove - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Østre Gasværk 33%
 Simon Bennebjerg - DEN KRONISKE USKYLD - Det kongelig teater 22%
 Kristoffer Helmuth - DEN MYSTISKE SAG OM HUNDEN I NATTEN - Odense Teater 18%

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Xenia Lach-Nielsen - DEN EVIGE ILD - Bellevue Teatret 15%
 Isabel Schwartzbach - SPILLEMAND PÅ EN TAGRYG - Det Ny Teater 14%
 Christina Mørkøre - DJÆVELENS LÆRLING - Heltemus Production 11%

Best Actress in a Play (professional)
Mille Lehfeldt - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Østre Gasværk 100%

Best Musical (professional)
KLOKKEREN FRA NOTRE DAME - Fredericia Teater 24%
 DEN EVIGE ILD - Bellevue Teatret 17%
 DJÆVELENS LÆRLING - Heltemus Production 15%

Best Play (professional)
SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Østre Gasværk 56%
 DEN KRONISKE USKYLD - Det kongelig teater 27%
 HVORFOR SNAKKER VI IKKE OM MIG? - Teater momentum 6%

Best scenography
KLOKKEREN FRA NOTRE DAME - Fredericia Teater 28%
 TARZAN - Fredericia Teater 22%
 DEN EVIGE ILD - Bellevue Teater 16%

Best Touring Show
KLOKKEREN FRA NOTRE DAME - Fredericia Teater 32%
 TARZAN - Fredericia Teater 20%
 DJÆVELENS LÆRLING - Heltemus Production 19%

Theater of the Year
Fredericia Teater 53%
 Det Ny Teater 21%
 Østre Gasværk 15%

