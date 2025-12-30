International Family Festival of the Performing Arts Comes to Fanø

🎭 NEW! Denmark Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denmark & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

SIFF, the International Family Festival of the Performing Arts, will take place on May 29 and 30, 2026, bringing a range of theatre productions and artistic activities to TeaterBLIK on the Danish island of Fanø. The festival is designed to engage audiences of all ages with a mix of performances, workshops and community events centered on live theatre.

Organizers said the festival will open Friday evening with a public opening show, with performances both indoors and outdoors throughout Saturday. In addition to staged theatre works, the program will include creative workshops for children and families, play areas, food and beverage vendors, and a family concert celebration.

Performers at SIFF 2026 will include a variety of theatre companies from Denmark and abroad. While specific casting details for individual shows have not yet been released, the festival is expected to feature professional and emerging artists presenting pieces that range from traditional theatre to contemporary family-oriented productions.

Tickets are available for Friday’s opening show alone or for both days of programming. Early bird pricing is in effect until April 1, 2026, after which ticket costs will increase. The event site at Vangled 32 will be transformed for the festival, with performances staged in tents and on outdoor platforms to accommodate different audience experiences.

SIFF’s focus on inclusive, family-friendly performing arts aims to promote community engagement and support artistic expression across generations. The festival has become a staple of Fanø’s cultural calendar, drawing local residents and visitors to its mix of theatrical offerings each spring.

