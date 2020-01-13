Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Performance Award (Adult): Best Actor in a Musical

Tevin Cates - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Grand Prairie Arts Council

Performance Award (Adult): Best Actor in a Play

Coy Rubalcaba - LA LLORONA: A LOVE STORY - Bishop Arts Theatre Center

Performance Award (Adult): Best Actress in a Musical

Lucy Shea - BRIGHT STAR - The Firehouse Theatre

Performance Award (Adult): Best Actress in a Play

Polly Maynard - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Denton Community Theatre

Performance Award (Adult): Best Supporting Actor in a Musical

Tevin Cates - WEST SIDE STORY - North Texas Performing Arts

Performance Award (Adult): Best Supporting Actor in a Play

John Rodgers - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Theatre of North Texas

Performance Award (Adult): Best Supporting Actress in a Musical

Talia Thiesfield - IN THE HEIGHTS - Dallas Theater Center

Performance Award (Adult): Best Supporting Actress in a Play

Tiffany Solano DeSena - CHRISTMAS CAROL - Dallas Theater Center

Performance Award (Youth): Best Actor in a Musical

Caleb Barnett - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Casa Mañana

Performance Award (Youth): Best Actor in a Play

Everest Pearson - THE BAD SEED - McKinney Youth onSTAGE

Performance Award (Youth): Best Actress in a Musical

Ashlyn Koford - NEWSIES - Outcry Youth Theatre

Performance Award (Youth): Best Actress in a Play

Brooke Gorry-Pettit - THE BAD SEED - McKinney Youth onSTAGE

Performance Award (Youth): Best Supporting Actor in a Musical

Tanner Cockrum - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Casa Mañana

Performance Award (Youth): Best Supporting Actor in a Play

Will McDonald - THE LEGEND OF ARTHUR - Outcry Youth Theatre

Performance Award (Youth): Best Supporting Actress in a Musical

Matilda McSpadden - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE

Performance Award (Youth): Best Supporting Actress in a Play

Aurea Coral - THE BAD SEED - McKinney Youth onSTAGE

Performance Award: Best Cabaret Performer (Male or Female)

BJ Cleveland - AN EVENING WITH LIZA AND JUDY - Reid Cabaret at Casa Mañana

Performance Award: Best Ensemble Performance

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE

Production Award (Adult): Best Overall Production of a Musical

IN THE HEIGHTS - Dallas Theater Center

Production Award (Adult): Best Overall Production of a Play

TWELFTH NIGHT - Dallas Theater Center

Production Award (Youth): Best Overall Production of a Musical

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE

Production Award (Youth): Best Overall Production of a Play

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Outcry Youth Theatre

Production Award: Best Touring Production

HAMILTON - Dallas Summer Musicals

Technical Award: Best Choreography

Rickey Tripp - IN THE HEIGHTS - Dallas Theater Center

Technical Award: Best Costume Design

Valerie Enoch - CHILDREN OF EDEN - McKinney Youth onSTAGE

Technical Award: Best Direction

Doug Valentine - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE

Technical Award: Best Hair and Makeup Design

Valerie Enoch - ALICE IN WONDERLAND, JR - McKinney Youth onSTAGE

Technical Award: Best Lighting Design

Doug Valentine - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE

Technical Award: Best Musical Direction

Ashley Bouras - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE

Technical Award: Best Original Script and/or Score of a New Work

Joe Surgeon - TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS - Casa Mañana

Technical Award: Best Props Design

Doug Valentine - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE

Technical Award: Best Scenic Design

Doug Valentine - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE

Technical Award: Best Sound Design

Haden Capps - MAMMA MIA! - Granbury Theatre Company

Venue Award: Best Performance Venue Over 500 Seats

Casa Mañana

Venue Award: Best Performance Venue Under 500 Seats

Granbury Theatre Company

