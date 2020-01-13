Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
Performance Award (Adult): Best Actor in a Musical
Tevin Cates - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Grand Prairie Arts Council
Performance Award (Adult): Best Actor in a Play
Coy Rubalcaba - LA LLORONA: A LOVE STORY - Bishop Arts Theatre Center
Performance Award (Adult): Best Actress in a Musical
Lucy Shea - BRIGHT STAR - The Firehouse Theatre
Performance Award (Adult): Best Actress in a Play
Polly Maynard - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Denton Community Theatre
Performance Award (Adult): Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Tevin Cates - WEST SIDE STORY - North Texas Performing Arts
Performance Award (Adult): Best Supporting Actor in a Play
John Rodgers - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Theatre of North Texas
Performance Award (Adult): Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Talia Thiesfield - IN THE HEIGHTS - Dallas Theater Center
Performance Award (Adult): Best Supporting Actress in a Play
Tiffany Solano DeSena - CHRISTMAS CAROL - Dallas Theater Center
Performance Award (Youth): Best Actor in a Musical
Caleb Barnett - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Casa Mañana
Performance Award (Youth): Best Actor in a Play
Everest Pearson - THE BAD SEED - McKinney Youth onSTAGE
Performance Award (Youth): Best Actress in a Musical
Ashlyn Koford - NEWSIES - Outcry Youth Theatre
Performance Award (Youth): Best Actress in a Play
Brooke Gorry-Pettit - THE BAD SEED - McKinney Youth onSTAGE
Performance Award (Youth): Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Tanner Cockrum - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Casa Mañana
Performance Award (Youth): Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Will McDonald - THE LEGEND OF ARTHUR - Outcry Youth Theatre
Performance Award (Youth): Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Matilda McSpadden - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE
Performance Award (Youth): Best Supporting Actress in a Play
Aurea Coral - THE BAD SEED - McKinney Youth onSTAGE
Performance Award: Best Cabaret Performer (Male or Female)
BJ Cleveland - AN EVENING WITH LIZA AND JUDY - Reid Cabaret at Casa Mañana
Performance Award: Best Ensemble Performance
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE
Production Award (Adult): Best Overall Production of a Musical
IN THE HEIGHTS - Dallas Theater Center
Production Award (Adult): Best Overall Production of a Play
TWELFTH NIGHT - Dallas Theater Center
Production Award (Youth): Best Overall Production of a Musical
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE
Production Award (Youth): Best Overall Production of a Play
THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Outcry Youth Theatre
Production Award: Best Touring Production
HAMILTON - Dallas Summer Musicals
Technical Award: Best Choreography
Rickey Tripp - IN THE HEIGHTS - Dallas Theater Center
Technical Award: Best Costume Design
Valerie Enoch - CHILDREN OF EDEN - McKinney Youth onSTAGE
Technical Award: Best Direction
Doug Valentine - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE
Technical Award: Best Hair and Makeup Design
Valerie Enoch - ALICE IN WONDERLAND, JR - McKinney Youth onSTAGE
Technical Award: Best Lighting Design
Doug Valentine - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE
Technical Award: Best Musical Direction
Ashley Bouras - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE
Technical Award: Best Original Script and/or Score of a New Work
Joe Surgeon - TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS - Casa Mañana
Technical Award: Best Props Design
Doug Valentine - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE
Technical Award: Best Scenic Design
Doug Valentine - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE
Technical Award: Best Sound Design
Haden Capps - MAMMA MIA! - Granbury Theatre Company
Venue Award: Best Performance Venue Over 500 Seats
Casa Mañana
Venue Award: Best Performance Venue Under 500 Seats
Granbury Theatre Company
