The Dallas Opera To Present THE ROBERT E. AND JEAN ANN TITUS FAMILY RECITAL This February

The Dallas Opera will present its beloved annual Robert E. and Jean Ann Titus Family Recital on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at 2 PM at Moody Performance Hall in the Dallas Arts District. This season’s recital features soprano Erin Morley and pianist Gerald Martin Moore.

Celebrated for her “stratospheric high notes and flawless musicality” (Financial Times, London), Erin Morley has performed on many of the world’s most important opera stages, including Teatro alla Scala, the Vienna Staatsoper, and more than 100 performances at the Metropolitan Opera, including this past fall. Renowned pianist Gerald Martin Moore is the director of Yale Opera. He’s been praised for being “musical in everything he touched” (The New Criterion). The pair collaborated for Morley’s 2024 debut album, Rose in Bloom.

The program will be approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes, including an intermission, and will feature works by Bizet, Debussy, Rachmaninoff, Brahms, Delibes, and more. Tickets range from $15-$50.

An annual season highlight, the Titus Family Recital showcases the most accomplished and insightful interpreters of art song performing on international stages today, welcoming Texas patrons to the intimate setting of Moody Performance Hall.

