WaterTower Partners with Rape Crisis Center For Everything Pay It Forward With Pay-What-You-Can Preview

WaterTower Theatre Producing Artistic Director, Shane Peterman, announced today that the "Pay It Forward with Pay What You Can" partner for WTT's upcoming production of Everything is Wonderful will be local non-profit, Dallas Area Rape Crisis Center.

In October 2017, WTT announced the "Pay It Forward with Pay What You Can" initiative in which all proceeds from PWYC previews are donated to various causes and organizations in need. The 2018-2019 Pay It Forward with Pay What You Can performances are sponsored by Holly and Tom Mayer. To date, the program has raised over $8,000 in support of Aberg Center for Literacy, Girls Inc. of Metropolitan Dallas, Journey of Hope Grief Support, Gideon's Feet, Big Thought's DaVerse Lounge, UNIDOS Puerto Rican Hurricane Relief, and The Alley Theatre. WTT is proud to add Dallas Area Rape Crisis Center to our growing list of PWYC recipients.

"Every 92 seconds someone in this country experiences sexual violence. Here at Dallas Area Rape Crisis Center we are committed to changing this statistic and providing healing support for the survivor and their loved ones," said Amy Jones, CEO of Dallas Area Rape Crisis Center. "We can't do this work without the shared commitment from other organizations to shine a light on the trauma of sexual violence and that is why we are so pleased to be the beneficiary of WaterTower Theatre's "Pay It Forward with Pay-What-You-Can" performance of Everything is Wonderful. Thank you WaterTower Theatre for contributing to this work through such a beautiful performance."

Dallas Area Rape Crisis Center (DARCC) provides survivors and their loved ones the resources they need to reclaim their lives. Their staff and trained advocates are available to help those impacted by sexual violence navigate the journey of healing in a safe and confidential environment. Sexual violence doesn't discriminate. DARCC serves all individuals who have been impacted by sexual violence with respect and compassion. This includes women, men, the LGBTQ+ community, immigrants, refugees, and all other survivors of sexual violence. DARCC's comprehensive program includes counseling, crisis intervention and advocacy for those whose lives have been affected by sexual violence. DARCC is also committed to social change through prevention, education and outreach programs to the community.

To learn more visit:

http://www.dallasrapecrisis.org/





