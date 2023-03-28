Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Vocalist And Songwriter Lisa Morales To Perform At The Grand This April 

Mar. 28, 2023  

Lewisville Grand Theater has announced that Mexican-American singer-songwriter Lisa Morales will perform as part of the Black Box Songwriter Series on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 6:30 p.m.

Named "one of the most multifaceted artists to watch" by Rolling Stone, Morales draws inspiration from the Americana, country, and Latin music genres, combining her own unique sound with poetic lyrics to create songs that truly soothe the soul.

Lisa Morales, cousin of Linda Ronstadt, is a world-class singer-songwriter, with a distinctive perspective and a remarkable capacity for looking both inward and outward. The Texas-based artist draws deeply resonant insights from her own experiences navigating the storms of life and making sense of the complex landscape of relationships. Singing in English, Spanish and Spanglish, she matches her revelatory lyrics with an expansive musical vision that draws upon an eclectic range of stylistic influences to create music of rare emotional depth. She released her most recent album "She Ought to be King" in August of 2022.

This series is produced by the City of Lewisville. Tickets to this concert are $20 general admission seating and are available for purchase online at LewisvilleGrand.com/tix. Sales tax and ticket fees included in ticket price.

Lewisville Grand Theater is the City of Lewisville's home for the arts. The center presents a variety of regional and national touring performers, art exhibits, and classes, while also giving the many arts groups in the Greater Lewisville area a facility to perform and display their works. Its multiple performance spaces play host to a variety of events, including live music, theater, dance performances, comedy shows, and more. The center features a 294-seat performance hall, black box theater, recital hall, art gallery, and courtyard.

The Black Box Songwriter Series features singer-songwriters in an intimate, listening-room setting. Since its inception in 2015, the series has attracted a variety of celebrated songwriters, such as Gretchen Peters ("Independence Day"), Susan Gibson ("Wide Open Spaces"), Walt Wilkins ("Trains I Missed"), and numerous award-winning troubadours. Both newcomers and veteran songwriters have played the series and given fans a chance to hear incredible songs as well as the stories behind them.




