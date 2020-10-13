Tyler Civic Theatre Continues BREAKFAST AT TIFFANY'S After Replacing Actor Who Tested Positive For COVID-19

The one person who tested positive has been replaced in the cast for the remaining performances.

The Tyler Civic Theatre Center's final performances of "Breakfast at Tiffany's" will go on, after postponing the show due to COVID-19 concerns, CBS 19 reports.

On Thursday, the theatre said they received concerns of a possible COVID-19 exposure.

"We immediately made the decision to not only cancel the show but to send all of our cast members and crew members to get tested as well," Managing Director DeAnna Hargrove said.

The one person who tested positive has been replaced in the cast for the remaining performances. Members of the audience at the opening weekend performances were not exposed to COVID-19.

"Very fortunately there was no contact between the actors and the audience,'" she said. "We don't have meet and greets in the lobby so fortunately that didn't happen."

Read more on CBS 19 and learn more about the production of Breakfast at Tiffany's at https://tylercivictheatre.com/calendar/.

