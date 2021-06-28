Tickets for HAMILTON Presented by Dallas Summer Musicals to Go On Sale This Friday

Producer Jeffery Seller, Dallas Summer Musicals, and Broadway Across America announced today that single tickets for HAMILTON will go on sale to the public Friday, July 2 for performances November 16 - December 5, 2021. At 10:00 AM CT, tickets will be available at DallasSummerMusicals.org or Ticketmaster.com.

There is a maximum purchase limit of eight (8) tickets per household for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $49 to $189 with a select number premium seats from $299 available for all performances. There will be a lottery for forty (40) $10 seats for all performances. Lottery details will be announced closer to the engagement. For presale access before tickets become available to the general public, sign up for DSM eNotes at shows.broadwayacrossamerica.com/dsm-enotes or sign up to receive mobile alerts at shows.broadwayacrossamerica.com/sms-opt-in by midnight on June 29.

Jeffrey Seller notes, "It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Dallas engagement should be made through DallasSummerMusicals.org or Ticketmaster.com."

"We are thrilled to welcome HAMILTON back to Dallas as we continue to celebrate the return of live theater," says Ken Novice, president of Dallas Summer Musicals. "This is an exciting time for all of us and we look forward to sharing this history-making production with North Texas once again."

To ensure the comfort and health of audiences, staff, cast and crew and prioritize their safety, Dallas Summer Musicals is working in consultation with local government and public health officials to open its doors and welcome patrons back to the theater. Thus, we will be observing increased safety protocols in the Music Hall at Fair Park, adhering to governmental and other health expert guidance that allow for reopening at full capacity. Masks will be required at all times when in the venue. Please visit DSM's COVID-19 Resources page on their website at dallassummermusicals.org/tickets/covid19resources/ for more information.

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuringâ€‹ a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tonyâ€‹Â®â€‹, Grammyâ€‹Â®â€‹, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the Tony AwardÂ®-Winning Best Musical In the Heights.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

For information on HAMILTON, visit:

HamiltonMusical.com

Facebook.com/HamiltonMusical

Instagram.com/HamiltonMusical

Twitter.com/HamiltonMusical