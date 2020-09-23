Theatre Three Announces Casting and Show Titles for IT CAME FROM THEATRE THREE

The plays featured include: The Loss of Jane, Doctor Diablo, The Old Woman in the Wood and more.

Theatre Three is cooking up something particularly thrilling on their virtual stage. Previously announced, Theatre Three has commissioned four local playwrights; Jonathan Norton, Blake Hackler, Nicole Neely and The Drama Club to contribute short, frightening pieces; The Loss of Jane, Bloody Mary, The Old Woman in the Wood, and Dr. Diablo to be produced virtually in one jam-packed program with two very distinguished hosts to keep things moving along. Directed by Theatre Three Artistic Director Jeffrey Schmidt and Associate Artistic Director Christie Vela, It Came From Theatre Three will star Lydia Mackay, Benjamin Stegmair, Gerald Taylor and Francine Gonzalez. Virtual Tickets are only $15 for a single viewer ticket and are $25 for a group viewer ticket. Virtual Tickets are available for purchase at www.Theatre3Dallas.com.

That's not all! To ensure you're fully stocked on tricks and treats, Danielle Georgiou Dance Group is bringing back a LIVE virtual offering of The Bippy Bobby Show: 2020 Call-in Special starting on October 23 and ending on November 3 with a VERY exciting election night special. Tickets are $15 for a single viewer ticket and $25 for a group viewer ticket and available for purchase at www.Theatre3Dallas.com. Keep an eye out for deals to see both Halloween offerings for a scare-tacular price!

Patrons will purchase virtual tickets for streaming. Tickets for each performance are limited! Consider each viewing opportunity as a performance that begins at the published time. Videos must be accessed within 30 mins of the start time for each show, viewers are encouraged to log in early. In addition to the streamed performance, viewers will be provided with a digital version of a traditional performance program. Plus, Theatre Three will host talkbacks on Facebook following the evening performances on October 19, October 23, and before the performance on October 31. (www.facebook.com/theatre3dallas.)

It Came from Theatre Three

Conceived by Christie Vela & Jeffrey Schmidt

Join our two haunted hosts for an evening of old school scary fun featuring short plays written by Dallas playwrights, commissioned by and filmed at our very own Theatre Three and presented in a story anthology format.

The plays featured include:

The Loss of Jane

by Nicole Neely

Inspired by Charlotte Perkin Gilman's short story, The Yellow Wallpaper, The Loss of Jane is a post-WW2 story about a woman who seeks to defy expectation without knowing quite how.

Doctor Diablo

by Blake Hackler

Marla is on a mission to get THE toy of the season for her grandson. Nothing can stop her, not even a pandemic.

The Old Woman in the Wood

Adapted by Jeffrey Schmidt in collaboration with The Drama Club

Inspired by the Grimms Fairy Tale of the same name and The Juniper Tree, The Old Woman in the Wood is a dark story filled with puppets, trash and puppets made of trash! When a young servant girl runs from a murderous scene, she is left to the mercy of the forest and all who live within.

Bloody Mary

by Jonathan Norton

Back in the late Roman Empire, a young woman goes on a bloody rampage, enacting gruesome revenge to avenge her beloved. And like any good slasher film, that's really all we need to set us on an unbridled and unapologetic gore-fest!

Company of Actors:

Lydia Mackay*

Benjamin Stegmair**

Gerald Taylor**

Francine Gonzalez**

*Member of Actors' Equity Association

**Actors' Equity Membership Candidate

Monday, October 19 at 7:30 PM

Thursday, October 22 at 7:30 PM

Friday, October 23 at 8:00 PM

Saturday, October 24 at 8:00 PM

Sunday, October 25 at 2:30 PM

Wednesday, October 28 at 2:00 PM

Thursday, October 29 at 7:30 PM

Friday, October 30 at 8:00 PM

Saturday, October 31 at 2:30 PM

Saturday, October 31 at 8:00 PM

Sunday, November 1 at 2:30 PM

The Danielle Georgiou Dance Group's

The Bippy Bobby Boo: 2020 Call-in Special

Written by Justin Locklear & Danielle Georgiou, with contributions from the cast

Directed and Choreographed by Danielle Georgiou

Musical Direction by Justin Locklear

Songs and Lyrics by Justin Locklear and Danny Anchondo

The ghosts of Theatre Three are back!! Coming this October, spend an evening, or 6, with a new live show each night! That's right! In true DGDG fashion, they are pushing boundaries and challenging the notions of theatre and dance by creating a theatrical mini-series event, with 6 brand-new plays (or episodes)! Commemorating the scariest year ever, THE BIPPY BOBBY BOO: 2020 CALL-IN SPECIAL will be full of glitz, gags, and glamorous ghosts! After spending a glorious run with live audiences, the ghosts have become stir-crazy in the theatre without a show going on! Instead of waiting for audiences to return in person, the ghosts will be haunting the internet with this live-streamed interactive event! Get to know the ghosts in a whole new way and participate in the show from your home by calling in and donation your "boos" to the special Boo-Meter! Got a joke for Bippy Bobby? Call in and hear your voice on your TV! Want to give Bippy a piece of your mind? Ring the Halloween hotline and howl! Get your tickets for this wild internet extravaganza and come join in the fun! Bonus: Bippy will be hosting an Election Day special that you don't want to miss!

Cast

William Acker

Elaina Alspach

Colby Calhoun

Ruben Carrazana

Kelli Howard

Nick Leos

Monet Lerner

Justin Locklear

Becki McDonald

Sarah Mendez

Omar Padilla

Marti Etheridge-Schweitzer

Musicians

Danny Anchondo

Cory Kosel

Trey Pendergrass

Friday, October 23 at 10:00 PM

Saturday, October 24 at 10:00 PM

Thursday, October 29 at 9:30 PM

Friday, October 30 at 10:00 PM

Saturday, October 31 at 10:00 PM

Tuesday, November 3 at 7:30 PM

For more information about Theatre Three, please visit www.Theatre3Dallas.com or call the Theatre Three Box Office at (214) 871-3300.

