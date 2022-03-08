The Plano Symphony Orchestra to Present THE YOUNG ARTISTS & SCHEHERAZADE

The Plano Symphony Orchestra is celebrating the grand prize winners of the Collin County Young Artist Competition when the three young musicians, Reina Shim, Steven Lu, and Ella Tran, open the March 19 concert performing their winning concertos. Following their performances, the orchestra will perform the popular orchestral work Scheherazade-Rimsky-Korsakov's symphony inspired by "One Thousand and One Nights," often referred to as "The Arabian Nights."

"The Young Artists and Scheherazade" Concert will be performed in the Hill Performance Hall at the Charles W. Eisemann Center (2351 Performance Drive, Richardson) at 8 PM on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Tickets can be purchased through the Plano Symphony Orchestra Box Office (972-473-7262/planosymphony.org). Tickets will range in price from $24-$90. $15 student tickets are available by phone.

"One of the things we are most proud of at the Plano Symphony Orchestra is our dedication to educational programming," says PSO Executive Director Robert A. Reed. "Investing in young musicians, and all young artists for that matter, is vital to preserving the 'magic' we experience thanks to art-especially when it comes to the symphony."

The 2022 Grand Prize Winners of this year's Young Artist Competition are:



Reina Shim, flute: At 14 years of age, Ms. Shim is an eighth grader at Pioneer Middle School in Frisco. She started learning the flute when she was seven. She has been in the Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra (GDYO) for three years and was one of the youngest flute players.



Steven Lu, violin: At age 15, Mr. Lu is a Sophomore at Jasper High School in Plano. He has been studying the violin for 10 years. Among his many accolades, he was named concertmaster of the Region 25 Middle School Orchestra from 2017-2019.



Ella Tran, piano: Ms. Tran is a 16-year-old Junior at James Martin High School in Arlington. She began playing piano at age five. In January of this year, she was awarded 2nd Place in the Piano category at the statewide Juanita Miller Concerto Competition sponsored by TASO (Texas Association for Symphony Orchestras).

To learn more about "The Young Artists and Scheherazade" Concert and other upcoming PSO events, including the programs scheduled as part of next year's 40th anniversary season, visit www.planosymphony.org.