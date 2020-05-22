Texas Musical Theater Student Performs For Neighborhood Children Dressed as Elsa

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

A Texas musical theatre student has found a new stage during the health crisis - her Dallas neighborhood!

Maya Hernandez-Pearson performs for children around town, while dressed as Elsa from Frozen, NBC DFW reports.

"All of us are very lost right now," said the Sam Houston State University student, who has been home due to the health crisis. "I don't know that we've still reached any kind of normal."

Children gather, dressed in their own princess costumes, to hear her perform Disney songs.

"If singing princesses make people happy, that sure makes me happy," Hernandez-Pearson said. "Bring joy to kids in the same way I know I got when I was younger from meeting fairytales characters.

Hernandez-Pearson also can be booked for paid social distance princess parties. Click here to learn more!

Read the original story on NBC DFW.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You