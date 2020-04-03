Texas Ballet Theater Launches Virus Relief Fund

Texas Ballet Theater (TBT) has launched the TBT Relief Fund to support organizational needs impacted by the current public health crisis.

The nonprofit ballet company suffered financial losses with the cancelation of two productions scheduled to run this spring and the cancelation of its gala, as well as the temporary closing of its two schools in North Texas.

The fund will support dancer and employee salaries, general operations and other vital needs of the organization.

"TBT is a source of joy, perspective, entertainment and empowerment to our audiences and community," Executive Director Vanessa Logan said. "A gift supports our artists and staff today, and helps us continue to present world-class artistic performances, nurture the next generation of dancers and unite our community through the universal language of ballet again as soon as we can."

For more information about the TBT Relief Fund, visit bit.ly/tbtrelieffund. Those who wish to donate can visit the website or contact TBT staff at 877-828-9200 ext. 111.





