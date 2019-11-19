Rover Presents SHOUTING DOWN A QUIET LIFE

Rover Dramawerks will present the world premiere drama Shouting Down a Quiet Life by Holli Harms. This winner of the Texas Nonprofit Theatres, Inc. TNT Pops! New Play Project will run at Rover's theatre in Plano, located in Ruisseau Village at 221 W. Parker Rd, Suite 580, at the northwest corner of Parker and 75. Performances are December 5 through 14 on Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m. and on Saturdays at 3:00 and 8:00 p.m.

Emmett Fludd (played by Angelo Reid) is an African-American professor at a small college in the south. For 30 years he has kept the truth from his wife and son (Natasha Wells and Marquese Johnson) about his involvement in a shooting that killed three students on a college campus. But when his past comes back to confront him, he will discover what his quiet has cost himself and his family. Rounding out the ensemble cast are Mercedes Michelle and Christian Taylor.

Selmore Haines serves as director, with Pharryn Hodge as stage manager. Set design is by Harley Roche' with lighting design by Adam Chamberlin and sound design by Jason Rice. Dale Weaver is costume designer, and props are by Kristin M Burgess.

Thursday, December 5 is Preview Night, with all seats $10.00 in advance online or "pay-what-you-can" at the door. Following the show on Friday, December 6, Rover will present their First Friday INSIDERS reception, where patrons can meet the playwright, cast, director, and designers. A talk-back with the visiting playwright Holli Harms will follow the matinee performance on Saturday, December 7. Ms. Harms will be at all the performances opening weekend.

Regular ticket prices for Shouting Down a Quiet Life are $24.00 Friday and Saturday nights and $18.00 on Thursdays and matinees, with discounts for teachers, students, and seniors. Group rates are also available. Tickets may be ordered online at www.roverdramawerks.com, and season subscriptions for Rover's recently announced 20th Season are also available.

Shouting Down a Quiet Life is a bonus show, bridging Rover's 2019 and 2020 seasons, and is included in their 20th Anniversary Season ticket package.

For more information about Rover Dramawerks, please visit them online at www.roverdramawerks.com or call 972-849-0358.





