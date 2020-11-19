Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Richardson Theatre Centre Presents THEATRE OF THE IMAGINATION  

The talented casts consists of many of RTC's regular actors and many new faces.   

Nov. 19, 2020  

Richardson Theatre Centre presents THEATRE OF THE IMAGINATION, a series of music and audio vignettes presented in an old time radio style and featuring the best of the North Texas Community Talent. The talented casts consists of many of RTC's regular actors and many new faces.

There are eight episodes on the YouTube page and one currently being edited. Stay tuned!

As Director, Rachael Lindley is joined by Richard Stephens Sr. (Sound Design and Editor), Rusty Harding (Vignettes), Becky Byrley (Graphics), Laura Jennings (YouTube designer) and Leigh Wyatt Moore (actor wrangler and asst director)

All episodes can be found on the RTC Facebook Page and RTC YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6A9Ma7cBfEDdFNTcLWc-Wg/featured Become a subscriber so you don't miss a new episode!

Tickets are not needed. All episodes are free on the RTC YouTube page, a donation is greatly appreciated to help pay rent and utlilities during the down time.

Learn more and donate at www.richardsontheatrecentre.net.


