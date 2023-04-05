Rebel Theatrics to Host Another Rebel Christmas Summer Camp in June

Rebel Theatrics will host Another Rebel Christmas summer camp June 5-18, 2023 at Diversity Dance Studio (2616 Long Prairie Rd, Suite #107, Flower Mound, TX 75022). The summer camp is open to ages 6-19. Performers will learn and produce 3-4 Christmas performance pieces to have ready for television opportunities, specials, and potential live performances this holiday season!

The camp includes two weeks of training and rehearsals (Monday-Friday 10:30 am - 5 pm June 5-9 and June 12-15) and three days of filming (11 am - 7 pm June 16-18). Performers that were part of A Very Rebel Christmas 2022 may register without auditioning. The two-week training program costs $420 for new Rebels and $385 for returning Rebels for over seventy hours of training. F

Rebel Theatrics is a training and performance company for young artists under the age of 19 that focuses on modern, elevated training in dance, acting, and singing for those serious in a career in the arts as well as mental health coaching. Rebel hosts a touring three-day convention, Limited Series training, and summer camps. For more information, visit https://rebeltheatrics.com/.