Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rebel Theatrics to Host Another Rebel Christmas Summer Camp in June

The camp runs June 5-18, 2023.

Apr. 05, 2023  

Rebel Theatrics to Host Another Rebel Christmas Summer Camp in June

Rebel Theatrics will host Another Rebel Christmas summer camp June 5-18, 2023 at Diversity Dance Studio (2616 Long Prairie Rd, Suite #107, Flower Mound, TX 75022). The summer camp is open to ages 6-19. Performers will learn and produce 3-4 Christmas performance pieces to have ready for television opportunities, specials, and potential live performances this holiday season!

The camp includes two weeks of training and rehearsals (Monday-Friday 10:30 am - 5 pm June 5-9 and June 12-15) and three days of filming (11 am - 7 pm June 16-18). Performers that were part of A Very Rebel Christmas 2022 may register without auditioning. The two-week training program costs $420 for new Rebels and $385 for returning Rebels for over seventy hours of training. F

Rebel Theatrics is a training and performance company for young artists under the age of 19 that focuses on modern, elevated training in dance, acting, and singing for those serious in a career in the arts as well as mental health coaching. Rebel hosts a touring three-day convention, Limited Series training, and summer camps. For more information, visit https://rebeltheatrics.com/.



Broadway Dallas Raises $870,000 At 2023 Gala Featuring MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Photo
Broadway Dallas Raises $870,000 At 2023 Gala Featuring MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
On Saturday, April 1, Gala Co-Chairs Jolie Humphrey and Gail Plummer, along with Honorary Co-Chairs Ambassador Kathryn Walt Hall and Craig Hall, welcomed than 350 Dallas leaders, philanthropists and lovers of the arts.
HELLO, DOLLY! Comes to The Firehouse Theatre Photo
HELLO, DOLLY! Comes to The Firehouse Theatre
The Firehouse Theatre has announced the cast and creative team of their upcoming production of Hello, Dolly!
Mainstage Irving-Las Colinas Reveals 2023-2024 Season: SECRETS, LIES, AND CHAOS Photo
Mainstage Irving-Las Colinas Reveals 2023-2024 Season: SECRETS, LIES, AND CHAOS
After a momentous 50th anniversary season, MainStage Irving-Las Colinas has announced their 2023-2024 season entitled “Secrets, Lies, and Chaos.” The season will begin with a production of the play Tigers Be Still - MainStage's first produced show at their downtown Irving venue, MainStage 222 - and continue with five productions each running for three weekends at Irving Arts Center – Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, The 39 Steps, Dear Brutus, Grand Hotel, the Musical, and The Children's Hour. 
Lou Diamond Phillips to Star in MISS SAIGON at Casa Mañana Photo
Lou Diamond Phillips to Star in MISS SAIGON at Casa Mañana
Lou Diamond Phillips has joined the cast of Casa Mañana's Miss Saigon as The Engineer. See performance dates, and learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You


Broadway Dallas Raises $870,000 At 2023 Gala Featuring MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICALBroadway Dallas Raises $870,000 At 2023 Gala Featuring MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
April 5, 2023

On Saturday, April 1, Gala Co-Chairs Jolie Humphrey and Gail Plummer, along with Honorary Co-Chairs Ambassador Kathryn Walt Hall and Craig Hall, welcomed than 350 Dallas leaders, philanthropists and lovers of the arts.
HELLO, DOLLY! Comes to The Firehouse TheatreHELLO, DOLLY! Comes to The Firehouse Theatre
April 5, 2023

The Firehouse Theatre has announced the cast and creative team of their upcoming production of Hello, Dolly!
Mainstage Irving-Las Colinas Reveals 2023-2024 Season: SECRETS, LIES, AND CHAOSMainstage Irving-Las Colinas Reveals 2023-2024 Season: SECRETS, LIES, AND CHAOS
April 4, 2023

After a momentous 50th anniversary season, MainStage Irving-Las Colinas has announced their 2023-2024 season entitled “Secrets, Lies, and Chaos.” The season will begin with a production of the play Tigers Be Still - MainStage's first produced show at their downtown Irving venue, MainStage 222 - and continue with five productions each running for three weekends at Irving Arts Center – Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, The 39 Steps, Dear Brutus, Grand Hotel, the Musical, and The Children's Hour. 
Lou Diamond Phillips to Star in MISS SAIGON at Casa MañanaLou Diamond Phillips to Star in MISS SAIGON at Casa Mañana
April 4, 2023

Lou Diamond Phillips has joined the cast of Casa Mañana's Miss Saigon as The Engineer. See performance dates, and learn how to purchase tickets!
Amphibian Stage Presents BABA Beginning This MonthAmphibian Stage Presents BABA Beginning This Month
April 4, 2023

Following the extended run of Spaceman by Leegrid Stevens, Amphibian Stage announced the full company of Baba (April 21 - May 7) and shares new insight on their next Main-Stage Production. 
share